Delegate argues against
amending Virginia Code
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A proposed constitutional amendment would return absolute power to Virginia’s minority Republican Party to redraw Virginia’s political maps.
Although the RTD editorial claimed it would “end partisan gerrymandering,” precisely the opposite is true. On July 1, Virginia Democrats banned political gerrymandering (HB 1255, Section 24.2-304.04 (8)). So it’s gone now, but the proposal could bring it back.
Read the new law yourself. Surprised you haven’t seen this reported? Every single Virginia Democrat voted to ban gerrymandering, while every single Virginia Republican voted to allow unlimited political gerrymandering. Even the amendment’s patron concedes his proposal (unlike Virginia law) allows unlimited nonracial political gerrymandering and that constitutional provisions trump ordinary law.
Why hide the ball? Why not let voters know all the commission’s “citizens” are chosen by legislative party leaders? Why not report the unilateral power the amendment provides to any party leader, along with one legislator of his choice, to discard the advisory commission entirely and throw all its vaunted “transparency” in the dustbin? Don’t take my or the RTD’s word for it. Read the amendment yourself. Note paragraphs D and G.
When voters realize the measure would allow partisan Republican judges to draw district lines in complete secrecy without any citizen involvement (or hire someone like Ken Cuccinelli to do it) and has zero guardrails against political gerrymandering, they won’t fall for misleading push polls that don’t share that critical information. Garbage in; garbage out.
Fair redistricting is possible in 2021, because every single Virginia Democrat is on record as opposing gerrymandering. But will gerrymandering-supporting Republicans choose to veto the 2021 advisory commission just as they did the 2011 advisory commission? To ask the question is to answer it.
Virginia Democrats just have banned the odious practice of political gerrymandering. Please don’t bring it back.
Vote "no" to gerrymandering in November by voting "no" to this gerrymandering-allowing amendment.
Del. Mark H. Levine.
D-Alexandria.
(2) comments
The current redistricting amendment is a dumpster fire.....We should vote no and then have another go at getting this right....
Why not include the verbiage in question in this scathing commentary? Instead we're encouraged (twice) to read it ourselves.
IF you have a case to make RE a nakedly partisan ploy, then make it. Otherwise stop wasting readers time with innuendo and campaign rhetoric.
