Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was thrilled to see on Sunday The Times-Dispatch formally endorse the constitutional amendment to form Virginia’s first-ever commission on redistricting. As noted in the editorial, Virginia’s current redistricting laws are outdated, discriminatory and unfair, and voters are in a unique position to right this wrong at the ballot box later this year.
Furthermore, the commission on the ballot would put citizens (not elected officials) in charge of this important conversation in a fully transparent way, and finally will put civil rights protections for minority voting communities in the state constitution for the first time. This is long overdue, and the passage of this referendum would mean that the days of backroom deals and partisan gerrymandering would be a relic of Virginia’s past.
I know there are some who have been outspoken in their opposition to the amendment in recent months (as detailed in Jeff Schapiro’s column on July 30), but I would urge readers to consider who, precisely, is trying to stop an amendment that would be the most significant redistricting improvement in Virginia’s 400-plus-year history: a small but vocal number of politicians and political insiders. Meanwhile, national experts, legal scholars, civil rights officials and progressive advocacy groups like the League of Women Voters, the American Civil Liberties Union and Common Cause are united in their support of this ballot measure.
This is not a difficult choice and The Times-Dispatch made this abundantly clear. I hope voters follow its lead.
Catherine Brady.
Midlothian.
