Carbon tax a powerful tool
to reduce fossil fuel use
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for publishing letters furthering a conversation on carbon fees as part of the solution set to global warming. The ideas and questions raised are important.
A carbon tax or, better yet, a refundable fee might sound gimmicky, but this is an elegantly simple and powerful means of correcting long-standing market problems. Users of public commons are expected to pay toward use of those commons. We all do this in property, gas or sales taxes. Those who source fossil fuels pay nothing when their end products are dumped into our atmosphere. A fee, fairly based on carbon dioxide equivalent content and levied on a few thousand known extractors — rather than regulating hundreds of thousands of smokestacks — eventually will stop this fossil fuel free-riding.
These costs ultimately will be passed to us. A low initial fee with predictable, steady increases and regularly paid dividends financially will protect American households while preventing market shock. Fortunately, we already have a government system to handle this — the U.S. Department of the Treasury. And, even if there is a rocky start, predictable regularity will settle in. This is a far better use of the money than it becoming a political slush fund.
This is not social engineering, no goal of influencing behavior at the gas pump. It is to begin a fairer leveling of the larger market. As extracted fuel prices increase, reflecting their true costs to society, power producers/users will look elsewhere for raw input, shifting long-term fossil fuel infrastructure investments to renewable sources.
Ann Pierce.
Richmond.
