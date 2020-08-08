Loss of businesses in city

concerns Richmonder

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, I went into a store and saw a sign that read, "Closing August 16th." As I recall, the explanation was: "They don't want to fool with it no more."

I understand from news reports that the manager of a repeatedly attacked bicycle shop said he won't open a business in Richmond again. Can anybody blame him?

Are all businesses in Richmond going to be destroyed, and all goods, services and jobs going to be wiped out?

Private citizens need to have their neighbors' backs (including business owners). If they see acts of vandalism or the beginning of a riot, they should call the police to come and stop it (or perhaps watch the conduct of both).

What happened to Neighborhood Watch? Are we going to let this city be destroyed?

Jill VanSise.

Richmond.

