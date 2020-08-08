Reader: Using atom bomb
was right decision in 1945
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Thursday, we marked the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bomb at Hiroshima. Many news outlets have run segments about this event. The overriding focus seems to be on how horrendous the outcome was from dropping the bomb and its long-term effects on the areas bombed. I feel it is important to put this event in perspective as it relates to the actual decision by President Harry Truman. Japan in 1945 was a militarized society that just had tried to take ownership of the Asian Pacific area through force, killing thousands of civilians themselves at places like Nanjing, where up to 300,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed. We had just lost thousands of our soldiers taking the two small islands of Okinawa and Iwo Jima due to the fanaticism of the Japanese fighting to the death without surrendering. The United States then faced an invasion of the Japanese homeland, where it was estimated we would lose another 100,000 or more in deaths and many more thousands in wounded if we invaded. This did not take into account the subsequent civilian casualties since the country most likely would militarize most of the adult population to defend it.
With this background, Truman was made aware that we had developed the atomic bomb, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt had kept secret from Truman. Its use, though tragic to those impacted by it, effectively ended the war with the destruction of just two cities. The economic benefit to Japan of not having the entire country impacted by an invasion is incalculable. Today Japan and America are allies and friends, but in 1945, Japan was a different society. Just ask any survivor of the Bataan Death March or Chinese civilians in Nanjing. We reap what we sow, and so did they.
Thomas M. Crowder.
Goochland.
