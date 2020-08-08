Those who don't live in RVA
shouldn't gripe about city
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It amuses and bemuses me that the RTD publishes letters from people who do not live in Richmond but who bemoan the condition of our city. The latest one was someone from Cumberland, who blames Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council for the city's ruin.
Everyone in this country is entitled to an opinion. I have no problem with that, but I am a little confused as to why those of us who live in Richmond should care a whit about what someone in Cumberland thinks about our city. The RTD consistently publishes letters from Colonial Heights or Ashland or some such locality trashing Richmond. I am not sure why those of us who live in the city — and pay taxes — should care.
I frequently visit New York City but I don't think that gives me any reason or legitimacy to voice my opinions about what New Yorkers should do. If I don't want to support the city, I don't have to visit or shop there. I am sure New York City will figure it out without my voicing my opinion.
The recent letter writer chose to live in Cumberland. I am not going to express my opinions about what Cumberland should do. It is none of my business.
Richmond has plenty of issues to deal with and we are capable of handling them ourselves. So, if you don't live in the city, do us all a favor and concern yourselves with bettering your own community and leave those of us who live in Richmond to deal with our warts, imperfections and assets. And yes, I do live and work in the city of Richmond.
Andy Thornton.
Richmond.
Good point. I don’t live in Richmond and am voicing my displeasure with the lack of law and order by simply voting with my wallet by not going to the city for dinners or shopping as I did before.
