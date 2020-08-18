Letter to the Editor, August 19, 2020: Bring down Lee statue to raise Richmond up

Bring down Lee statue
to raise Richmond up
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Robert E. Lee statue should come down and be relocated to a Civil War museum. The pedestal that has been so vehemently decorated should be broken into pieces and sold as souvenirs. All the money collected then should be given to Richmond Public schools for computers or other tools. Those schools with the greatest need should get the greatest gifts.
The Berlin Wall came down in November 1989. The wall was reduced to rubble by ordinary people and the pieces of an ugly history now are souvenirs. Recovery was not instantaneous, but it began. Our city needs to rid itself of this symbol of division, another barrier to equality so we may continue to raise up those who remain oppressed.
Kelly Cleary.
Midlothian.