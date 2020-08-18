Letter to the Editor, August 19, 2020; Taxpayer takes Northam, Stoney to task for chaos

Taxpayer takes Northam,
Stoney to task for chaos
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree 100% with correspondent Merrill Tate's letter, "All Virginians can voice criticism of capital city." All taxpaying citizens across the commonwealth can and should have an opinion on whatever goes on in the capital city. Richmond has been torn apart and damaged by a bunch of criminals, with very few arrests made. I have heard the term “peaceful protesters” used. There is nothing peaceful about the destruction and lawlessness I see on the news, which could have been stopped from the start. There are two people that I hold responsible for all of this: Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney. I, like correspondent Tate, never will spend another cent in the city of Richmond.
Thomas Broughton.
Powhatan.