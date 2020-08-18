Letter to the Editor, August 19, 2020: Will tired taxpayers go to the counties?

Will tired taxpayers
go to the counties?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The city of Richmond might find itself in a bind before too much more time passes. It’s apparent that the powers that be feel the actions of protesters, looters and assorted knuckleheads are perfectly acceptable. The city's leadership is not coming to grips at all with the fact that they’re disrupting a lot of peoples' lives for no reason at all other than the fact that no one will do anything to stop them.
Mayor Levar Stoney needs to stop and think about where the money comes from that pays for all of the city services and payrolls. If this continues, a lot of people who have been living in the city might decide it’s time to relocate and start paying their taxes to a locality that seems to care a little more about them. If the city loses enough homeowners, it is going to find itself in dire financial straits — and its leader brought it on themselves by displaying indifference week after week after week. Good people get tired of this nonsense — and that’s all it is anymore.
Richmond is a wonderful place but if you tear enough of it up it loses a lot of its charm.
Garland Anderson.
Henrico.