Letter to the Editor, August 22, 2020: Does Mayor Stoney need an eye exam?

Does Mayor Stoney
need an eye exam?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was with great dismay that I read the recent news story by Eric Kolenich on the front page of The Times-Dispatch on Aug. 9. Upon reading of the article, I learned that when Mayor Levar Stoney was asked why the city decided to change course, and remove occupants and debris from the area surrounding the Robert E. Lee statue, he said the city had received complaints for many weeks. The actions taken were a response to complaints he's heard from the community and from what others said they saw with their own eyes.
A task force was established to decide what steps to take after Stoney received complaints week after week from residents under extreme distress and subjected to acts of public urination, disorderly conduct and so forth. It is hard for me to contemplate how the mayor could not see with his own eyes what was happening to residents in the area for weeks on end. Why such a delay? Does the mayor need glasses?
It also was mentioned in the news article that the mayor's task force was attempting to reach a balance between the complaints of the residents and the the First Amendment rights of others. The right for individuals to protest stops at the right of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of others. I wish and hope the residents near the Lee statue finally will have some peace and quiet, and can enjoy the area in which they chose to live.
Carlton Marshall.
Henrico.