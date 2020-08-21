 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, August 22, 2020: Remove all statues depicting people
Letter to the Editor, August 22, 2020: Remove all statues depicting people

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam get through ripping down Confederate statues, let’s finish the job by removing the statue of President Abraham Lincoln at the American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar as well as statues of Arthur Ashe, Maggie Walker, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson and Kehinde Wiley's “Rumors of War,” to name a few. Remove all statues depicting people from public places and view. Then there will be nothing left to protest, complain or argue about and no canvas for the repulsive graffiti.

As a native Richmonder, I am disgusted by what has been allowed to happen in the past few months to this once-beautiful city. Anarchy, violence and graffiti are rampant throughout Richmond. Let’s clean up and take back this city and get our lives back.

Carla Schaaf.

Richmond.

