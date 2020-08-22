Letter to the Editor, August 23, 2020: Now is the time to take climate action

Now is the time to
take climate action
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We have no time to waste. Now is the time to invest in a clean energy economy centered around justice, equitable growth and jobs for all. In rebuilding the economy, we also have the chance to address the climate crisis by making significant investments in clean energy.
The new “Solving the Climate Crisis” report from the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis is crucial for Virginia as a roadmap for that transition. The report provides Congress with a comprehensive Climate Crisis Action Plan on how to build a clean energy economy that values workers, prioritizes environmental and economic justice, and prepares us to face the challenges of this climate emergency.
If there’s anything we’ve learned from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that we need to listen to scientists and public health experts, especially when they warn us to act urgently in addressing public health threats like the coronavirus and climate change. There is too much at stake to ignore the evidence.
I urge Virginians to join me in calling on U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to support the Climate Crisis Action Plan for equitable economic growth and justice for overburdened communities, especially communities of color and lower wealth. Climate change and pollution already harm communities in every corner of Virginia, it is up to our members of Congress to recognize this plan for what it is: an opportunity to implement climate justice for all communities.
This is our chance to act on climate — it’s up to us to take it.
Kira Pencak.
Bumpass.