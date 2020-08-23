Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: Handgun laws deny right to self-defense

Handgun laws deny
right to self-defense
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So Gov. Ralph Northam was very pleased one of his the new gun control laws that went into effect on July 1, prevented 1,102 people from buying multiple handguns within a 30-day limit. The law was advertised as one gun per month. As 1,102 people discovered, it was retroactive back to June.
The governor now is denying Virginia citizens their right to self defense while he and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney allow domestic terrorists to loot, burn, vandalize and injure. These domestic terrorists attack the police nightly.
We the people and the silent majority need to stand up to this tyranny and defeat it in November.
Thomas S. Harrison.
Montpelier.