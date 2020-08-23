 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: Handgun laws deny right to self-defense
2 comments

Letter to the Editor, August 24, 2020: Handgun laws deny right to self-defense

  • 2
Only $5 for 5 months

Handgun laws deny

right to self-defense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

So Gov. Ralph Northam was very pleased one of his the new gun control laws that went into effect on July 1, prevented 1,102 people from buying multiple handguns within a 30-day limit. The law was advertised as one gun per month. As 1,102 people discovered, it was retroactive back to June.

The governor now is denying Virginia citizens their right to self defense while he and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney allow domestic terrorists to loot, burn, vandalize and injure. These domestic terrorists attack the police nightly.

We the people and the silent majority need to stand up to this tyranny and defeat it in November.

Thomas S. Harrison.

Montpelier.

2 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News