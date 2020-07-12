Envision a grand street
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was born in Richmond and lived there until 1987. Many people are wondering what Monument Avenue should look like once all of the Confederate statues are removed. I recently drove along the avenue and saw that the medians still are intact and the houses looked like they survived the protests. That is a good thing. The circle where the statue of Robert E. Lee sits is the only one really big enough to do anything with, so I suggest that a bandbox or small stage could be placed there for Sunday concerts and used for special events, like Easter Sunday. The other circles could be used for small gardens or trees. I also think the Arthur Ashe statue should be moved to the tennis courts in Byrd Park. It’s very important that whatever is done, it should enhance Richmond’s image as a grand city that has moved forward.
Neil Howard.
Salisbury, Md.
I first came to Richmond as an RPI student in 1965 and always loved riding down Monument Ave for its wide tree'd medians and the Belgium blocked road materials... I even enjoyed seeing the monuments because I hadn't yet fully appreciated (for lack of a better word) the evil behind them... As I leaned more and more about them, yeah, whereas I still loved riding down Monument Ave but with a different perspective... With that said I rarely saw anyone walking around them or taking pictures so when people make the argument that removing them will hurt tourism I am suspect... One would think that if tourism is the goal there are a dozens of much better ideas that would get people to see Monument Ave as a go-to destination... I am so looking forward to seeing what Richmonders come up with but confident that it will better the 21st century and not the 19th... ~~~ Bob
A huge new statue to the protesters who finally threw off 130+ years of white supremacist attempts to rewrite history would be appropriate.
One day a monument to the triumph of free speech that commemorates the dauntless dedication of the good Americans, who marched for weeks and had the courage to say “enough,” should stand on Monument Ave.
There’s plenty of room now.
In due time the city most likely will find ways to restore grace and harmony to this avenue. Neil Howard's ideas and those of others will provide a way forward. Statues erected in honor of people bent on destroying the nation are not a fitting way to bring honor to a city. I hope that the people of Richmond will move in a better direction.
Neil Howard ..... I disagree.
The spaces left vacant by real men and their steeds, should be replaced with the leaders of the Mob who have proven themselves as the best of the best in Changing of America into just another 3rd World country, un-united forever ..... they deserve to be in the spotlight forever.
As far as the large area that the best man to ever grace Monument Avenue, living or dead, let that be a space where folks can show their rear ends, with no fear of police preventing them from their "free speech" .... and no taxpayer money to clean up same after each comforting event. Period
The mob for goodness may have it’s own heroes among the organizers who should be memorialized.
Statues to the great men and women of all, races colors and creeds who banded together to put paid to the failed attempts to rewrite history through statuary would be quite appropriate.
Annnnnnd touché!
Flaky .....since you do not travel in any circles that include any great men and women ... pray tell, where will they come from, other than those of the past who made it possible for you to spew hate on here every day, and not trying to crawl across the wall on our southern border, to get here to suck down its bounty of free stuff. Period.
Oh... I’m talking about the great protesters who will be memorialized in hen future the way MLK is today.
They should have a monument to the protesters that brought great change to a Richmond and to states all across the south.
But I’m sure the 3 miles of wall that Rump added to the southern border will stop so many more - NOT.
Spoken from someone who more than likely has either never been to Baltimore or hasn't been there in decades... ~~~ Bob
The last time I drove to Baltimore for the Preakness I had to pay $20 for a local to "watch my truck" for me. I don't think it has changed much.
You apparently did not see much of Baltimore, Jim... I've been there half a dozen times over the last 20 years and been amazed at the progress every time... Let's face it... After WHITE FLIGHT of the 60's and 70's all cities saw their tax base take a hit and it has taken them decades to wiggle back but they all are coming back and that's why the new WHITE FLIGHT isn't people leaving but coming back into cities... Be it Detroit or Baltimore, there must be a lot of good stuff happening for WHITE people to want back in... Go to the Inner Harbor in Baltimore... It is crazy cool... ~~~ Bob
It will be nice if the image of Richmond will improve.....but it may take awhile to emerge a better city than before. Let's hope that happens.
Richmond has vastly improved in many ways during the last decades. With the removal of the confederate statues Richmond's image has leapt forward. Large racist images are never good for an image. When they are all gone we will be even better off.
The “image of Richmond” improved with the first statue coming down.
