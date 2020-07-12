Honor eight presidents
from Virginia on avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To revitalize Monument Avenue and make it significant again, I suggest we erect monuments to honor the eight U.S. presidents born in Virginia. Make the avenue a memorial to them. We also should move the Arthur Ashe monument to the beginning of the boulevard that now bears his name, overlooking the tennis courts at Byrd Park he could not use.
What should be done with Confederate statues? Move them all to Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. The South surrendered there, which would give the statues the context they need.
Tim Shelton.
Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Author of this one must have been in super double secret deep quarantine to think that might ever happen. I believe tributes to Wilson have already come down and Washington and Jefferson are likely to follow.
Jim Peace - Woodrow Wilson was president of the USA, president of Princeton University, inventor of the novel and widely admired preceptor education method still in use by Princeton Univ, won Nobel Peace Prize and founder of the League of Nations. Princeton University is removing virtually every public mention of his name.
Unless you do not care whether any of the eight Virginia Presidents owned slaves or not, youse will have only one, Woodrow Wilson, and yes, a Democrat.
However, Woodrow’s father owned slaves, and Woodrow himself once, back in 1914, threw the civil-rights leader William Monroe Trotter out of the Oval Office. Woodrow was a fantastic supporter of the Confederacy as were all Virginian Democrats back then were.
You just need to honor Democrats of any office who “used” blacks to get elected, but lied very Presidentially, while doing so.
If you run out of Presidents and other persons on the dole, you always have Pitts, and a local hero, Williams, that have a need for a resting place after their un-uniting of the races here on earth is done.
A clearer picture is forthcoming, once RJuvenile finishes googling. Period.
Wrong race. The White race has done nothing positive for this country.
…. and Jeffery ..... that includes a President who was, and still is, only half white, but did love his black part so much more.
Obama had a chance to unite the country, but just divided it even more … and the Mob hasn't finished his work here on earth yet.
Maybe a 100% black President, not black Biden, in the future, can do amends to the lost legacy of Obama, by doing the right thing …… making Martin Luther King. Jr.'s Dream come true by making content of character more of a plus than color of skin …but I doubt it, hate and revenge are powerful deterrents to peace and unity. Period.
Ummmm - one of the presidents you mention is Washington / another is Jefferson... then there's Woodrow Wilson.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtKEMWX8OqU
Try again.
Yeah, that might not go over very well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.