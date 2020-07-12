Honor eight presidents

from Virginia on avenue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

To revitalize Monument Avenue and make it significant again, I suggest we erect monuments to honor the eight U.S. presidents born in Virginia. Make the avenue a memorial to them. We also should move the Arthur Ashe monument to the beginning of the boulevard that now bears his name, overlooking the tennis courts at Byrd Park he could not use.

What should be done with Confederate statues? Move them all to Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. The South surrendered there, which would give the statues the context they need.

Tim Shelton.

Ashland.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email