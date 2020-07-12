Mayor erred in ordering
removal of Maury statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past week marked the height of insanity, ignorance and reverse racism within the Richmond city government, most notably Mayor Levar Stoney, who removed the beautiful statue of Commodore Matthew Fontaine Maury, "Pathfinder of the Seas." Neither a slave owner nor a proponent of slavery, Maury was an architect of the failed 1861 Peace Conference to try to hold the Union together. His contributions to meteorology, oceanography, and improved navigational charts and instruments marked him as a scientific genius during his tenure in the U.S. Navy. Maury deplored slavery as a curse to the South and worked to reduce or eliminate it. There is no mention nor depiction of Confederate on this statue; and despite his being a Confederate naval officer out of loyalty to Virginia, his statue depicts him not as a Confederate, but as a man of the world, literally and figuratively. And as such, this statue reflects the best virtues of Richmond, Virginia, America and the world — a true American hero and citizen of the world. Shame on Stoney for his ignorance of history and his surrender to anarchy. This statue was progressive for its time and still should be considered as such.
John Starke.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(48) comments
Steve Price Wrote:
Hal Jones - If the states in the CSA never left the Union, why was the Reconstruction Act passed in order to readmit them to the Union?
You might find it enlightening to look up the definition of a sovereign state under international law. I think you'll be surprised.
I reply: You'e really flopping and flailing to try and defend your Lost Causer beliefs...You've argued that if the Union had let the south go their own way we'd have saved 700,000 lives...Now you never mentioned the millions who'd have died in slavery....They you describe Sherman as a war criminal.......Yep...Thats some serious lost causer delusion.......As to the Reconstruction act....The Republicans in congress used those acts to extract a pound of metaphorical flesh from the Confederates....The act was punitive and President Johnson was overridden in his attempt to veto the legislation....Just because the Confederates declared themselves a sovereign nation doesn't mean they were...Their declaration carried no more weight than the Conch Republic nonsense in 1982.....You're more eloquent than the Howard's Kavanaugh's, Eaton's and Quisenberry's but your argument is the same horsepoop....
My source for the argument why Confederates might not have been charged with treason.
https://www.law.virginia.edu/news/201710/was-secession-legal
No! the fact that the author is at UVA law school does not automatically destroy her credibility.
What we are seeing in these pages is a microcosm of mob rule. Those who shout the loudest and longest expect to carry the day. There is no quarter, no compromise. Total rigidity. The gang of four (or five or six) on these pages acknowledge that defunding and eliminating the police is "stupid". When asked why then is this is the primary demand of BLM, and why they remain silent, all we hear is more bluster.
Hostetler, what nonsense. "There is no quarter, no compromise. Total rigidity." Yet when some of us admit that we (or at least I) don't know why some of the protesters call for this silly "defunding police" you whine "all we hear is more bluster." What bluster? Is admitting not to know something "rigidity" or "bluster?" I'd call it honesty, and what you have just posted is dishonesty because it assigns blame where none is due. Nobody is right all the time and when we are not it has to be admitted. How would any of us know why the BLM does or does not do something, why they demand that the police is "defunded." You whine when we do one thing and you whine when we do something else. Get a grip.
I will be more direct. Why do you not challenge this stupid notion?
Ok, send me the email and street address of the BLM movement and the name of the person who coined that dumb meme and I promise to send them a line.
In exchange do you offer to contact Dominion and insist that they clean up the toxic mess they made with fly ash. If you need their address I‘ll gladly send it to you.
HDP - I am not whining, I am stating facts. You and the others are engaging in group think. Confederates were traitors, end of story. Violence is an acceptable means of protest. Co lateral damage is acceptable. Your continued silence, or denial on these issues is a tacit approval of them.
The only people I hear stating that “violence is an acceptable means of protest” are republicans.
Which democrat in Richmond said that?
Butt -Name one republican! Numerous BLM supporters have said that
I was quoting you. Name one Democrat.
Steve Price Wrote:Norbert Mayr - I don't have certain knowledge of what would have become of slavery, but I think it's reasonable to believe that it would have disappeared from the CSA in less than 25 years. That was the time in which slavery in the New World ended peacefully.
We both know with certainty that the Civil War cost about 700,000 American lives (more than WW-1, WW-2, and the Korean War combined), destroyed the economy of the southern states, and created wounds that still fester 160 years later. There are a few other relevant details. One is that although the secession was motivated by the fear that slavery would be outlawed in the USA in the not-too-distant future, the Union motive had nothing to do with ending slavery. In fact, the original Emancipation Proclamation allowed the seceding states to retain slavery if they would end their secession.
Finally, our disagreement is about whether the CSA was an attempt to destroy the USA. I'm unaware of any evidence that there's even a germ of truth in that. The only major attempt to destroy a nation was Sherman's campaign in Georgia. He would have been executed as a war criminal if the secession had succeeded and the CSA had gained custody of him. To the nation's credit, I don't think he's memorialized as a hero.
I reply: Thanks for solidly self identifying as a Lost Causer who'll make any argument too defend those who went to war so they could keep owning humans.....I already knew this but it's nice of you to remind everyone...
Hal Jones - You need to work on reading comprehension. At no point on this page (or any other) have I defended the practice of slavery in the CSA or anyplace else. My disagreement with Norbert was on the very narrow issue of whether the secession was an attempt to destroy the USA, which he attempted to divert to the matter of slavery.
Hal, I am not in this any more. This is one of the arguments that Steve enjoys and drags out beyond all reason. He had the last word (below) and that generally makes him happy, so all is well.
Norbert,
Me also...This is an argument that will go down the rabbit hole with no resolution....
Steve Price Wrote:Norbert Mayr - Neither Maury nor any other Confederate that I know of tried to destroy the USA. Perhaps you know of some; please share their names if you do. If the CSA had won their independence, the rest of today's USA would exist in pretty much its present form.
The abominable practice of slavery was outlawed everywhere in the New World less than 2 generations after the end of our Civil War without a drop of blood being shed. It collapsed under the weight of its own immorality and the economic pressure brought about by the Industrial Revolution.
I reply: Utter BS and gibberish. There were 34 states when the Confederates rebelled. They tried by fire and sword to take 11 states away from the Union...And no the US would not have existed in there present form.....I get that your a lost cause apologist but this argument is stupidity....
Interesting observation about Sherman...
“ He would have been executed as a war criminal if the secession had succeeded and the CSA had gained custody of him.”
The United States gained custody of Lee, Stuart, Jackson, even Davis. And NONE was executed as a war criminal.
I guess one side actually was objectively better than the other.
Drake Butler - Read a little about Sherman's March through Georgia. He was a war criminal. Lee, Stuart and Jackson weren't. Davis wasn't even a combatant.
Steven - if YOU are convinced Sherman was a war criminal just explain it to us here.
If you can’t articulate your point there’s no reason to believe he was any worse than Lee, Stuart and Jackson and their commander-in-Chief, Davis.
Hal Jones - If declaring themselves to be independent of the USA was an attempt to destroy the USA, then the American Revolution must have been an attempt to destroy the British Empire. How do you account for the fact that the Empire still exists despite the fact that they lost the Revolutionary War?
Maury had great civilian accomplishments. He could have taken all that knowledge and capability and offered it in service to the constitutional government of the USA. Instead he joined the rebels.
Hitler had “many fine people” leading his navy as well. Try to find a statue to one of them in Germany today.
John Starke ... accept what has been done ... and just hope that the Mob, and their leaders, will not see a need for phase 2 ….. which could mean that the descendants of these great men should somehow pay the descendants of slaves, and others who look like them, reparations … bringing about even more revenge, and comfort, all the while still not being satisfied that all men are created equal.
This history, like all history, will not be deleted, torn down, or forgotten. Period.
Racist Peter is waiting for the one magical event that will end racism forever with the wave of the wand.
Until that time though he will resist all steps toward ending racism.
This history will correct the failed attempt to rewrite history that the statues represented. Thousands and thousands of peaceful protesters of every race, color, and creed joined together in their constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech to let their leaders know it was time for this change.
Yep, there will always be history and, as the end of Rump’s failed time in the WH rapidly comes to a close America grows ever better. Not even Rump could prevent statues from being removed or silence the good citizens of the USA.
The constitution works!
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Anyone who constantly calls another person a racist, is the same lowlife that calls his brother the n-word, or MF’er, and thinks it makes him something he is not, other than the lowlife he is. Youse fits the mold, Flaky. Period.,
Racist Peter, if you walk like a racist and you quack like a racist...
You must have a LOT of criticism for this guy....
“Donald Trump Used N-Word on 'Apprentice' Set, Didn't Think Americans Would 'Buy' Black Contestant Winning: Co-Producer”
“Donald Trump drops F-bomb, and other profanity during campaign rally”
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Richmond erred when it elected the Mayor. But they gots what they wanted. Period.
Hardly an error if we “gots what [we] wanted”
The hated statues to white supremacy are going... going... and soon to be all gone.
And Richmond is becoming even more inclusive and welcoming to all.
Anyone who constantly calls another person a racist, is the same lowlife that calls his brother the n-word, or MF’er, and thinks it makes him something he is not, other than the lowlife he is. Youse fits the mold, Flaky. Period.,
Racist Peter, if you walk like a racist and you quack like a racist...
You must have a LOT of criticism for this guy....
“Donald Trump Used N-Word on 'Apprentice' Set, Didn't Think Americans Would 'Buy' Black Contestant Winning: Co-Producer”
“Donald Trump drops F-bomb, and other profanity during campaign rally”
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Nah, anyone associated with the CSA has to be crucified - no matter what else they might have accomplished.
Every Confederate committed Treason...That's a non redeemable action....
Actually, they seceded from the Union. Once done, they were fighting for their own "country". That is not treason. Believe what you will but do it for the right reasons. You may not agree with what they did but don't make up a crime to match your feelings.
Freeman,
You should seek remedial education...Secession does not magically grant nationhood status..Not a single other nation ever recognized the CSA as a nation.....None....people simply declaring themselves no longer citizens doesn't mean anything....Every Confederate state was still part of the United States....They were simply in rebellion...Every Confederate committed treason...
They keep looking to split hairs to find some way to redeem their irredeemable treason to the constitutional principles of the USA.
The first step on the road to forgiveness is accepting that you were wrong.
Hal Jones - If the states in the CSA never left the Union, why was the Reconstruction Act passed in order to readmit them to the Union?
You might find it enlightening to look up the definition of a sovereign state under international law. I think you'll be surprised.
That’s usually how it works with war criminals. Especially those who fought to perpetuate something as heinous as slavery.
This is not reverse racism, it is a step towards repentance of wrongs done.
This is simple....Maury committed treason...He deserves no honors....
He and other Confederates received amnesty and pardons. He helped get Virginia Tech founded after the war.
Yep... amnesty and pardons don’t qualify you for glorification.
Nah... We all should be held accountable for our decisions... Maury decided to commit treason... That was his bad and that's why he is gone... ~~~ Bob
He and other Confederates received amnesty and pardons after the war. He helped get Virginia Tech founded. There are buildings named after him on the Grounds of the University of Virginia and at the US Naval Academy.
Buckles, "He and other Confederates received amnesty and pardons after the war." That may be true but it doesn't make his actions aimed at destroying his country any less treason. Jimmy stole a cookie out of the jar and his mom forgave him. Does that make Jimmie any less the cookie thief?
Norbert Mayr - Neither Maury nor any other Confederate that I know of tried to destroy the USA. Perhaps you know of some; please share their names if you do. If the CSA had won their independence, the rest of today's USA would exist in pretty much its present form.
The abominable practice of slavery was outlawed everywhere in the New World less than 2 generations after the end of our Civil War without a drop of blood being shed. It collapsed under the weight of its own immorality and the economic pressure brought about by the Industrial Revolution.
Steve, "If the CSA had won their independence, the rest of today's USA would exist in pretty much its present form." Really? That is a somewhat unique way of interpreting our history and I don’t agree with it, but since history can’t be recreated I have no more credibility in challenging your take on it than you have. That is the realm of fiction.
My question to you would be about what would have happened to the 3.5 million slaves who lived in the South in 1865. Would their misery have been justifiable or even defensible for the next fifty years until the South got tired of it, or it became economically unfeasible? If the North had not put an end to this abominable practice, would we have just watched as children were sold away from their parents, women abused by their masters, slaves sold on the block like cattle, and all for another fifty years because some of us think slavery would have just gone away all by itself. Some of us might disagree with that judgement, and I am one of those.
Norbert Mayr - I don't have certain knowledge of what would have become of slavery, but I think it's reasonable to believe that it would have disappeared from the CSA in less than 25 years. That was the time in which slavery in the New World ended peacefully.
We both know with certainty that the Civil War cost about 700,000 American lives (more than WW-1, WW-2, and the Korean War combined), destroyed the economy of the southern states, and created wounds that still fester 160 years later. There are a few other relevant details. One is that although the secession was motivated by the fear that slavery would be outlawed in the USA in the not-too-distant future, the Union motive had nothing to do with ending slavery. In fact, the original Emancipation Proclamation allowed the seceding states to retain slavery if they would end their secession.
Finally, our disagreement is about whether the CSA was an attempt to destroy the USA. I'm unaware of any evidence that there's even a germ of truth in that. The only major attempt to destroy a nation was Sherman's campaign in Georgia. He would have been executed as a war criminal if the secession had succeeded and the CSA had gained custody of him. To the nation's credit, I don't think he's memorialized as a hero.
Steve, sorry, but that is a really dumb argument. You write: "Finally, our disagreement is about whether the CSA was an attempt to destroy the USA. I'm unaware of any evidence that there's even a germ of truth in that.” In 1860 there were 33 states that were joined in the union. Had the CSA won there would have been 22 left. And you really think that reducing the USA from 33 to 22 states would not have reduced the country from one form into a lesser form? What would it have been called? The New Truncated States of America? The NTSA?
You are making the mistakes history students are warned not to make—you look at it with the benefit of 20/20 vision. Do you think that anybody, North or South, had any idea that the war about to break out would last four long years and costs 715,000 lives, not even to mention the huge fiscal and economic cost it entailed. Furthermore, you make the sophomoric mistake to predict what “might have happened” when you say: “I think it's reasonable to believe that it [slavery] would have disappeared from the CSA in less than 25 years.” We don’t know that, do we?
Sorry, but I am done with this one. That is a topic for first year student coffee sessions but really doesn’t warrant serious discussion. “What if” is not a historical subject.
Norbert Mayr - If the secession was an attempt to destroy the USA then the American Revolution must have been an attempt to destroy the British Empire. The Brits lost that war, but the British Empire wasn't destroyed. How can that be? The only sophomoric stupidity in what had been a civil debate until your last post is yours. Name calling is the last resort for the intellectually bankrupt.
When we review our history in terms of the UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION, succession was treasonous... Whether or not folks who joined the treasonous CSA should have been indicted after the war is less about law and more about politics... Lincoln was no dummie and he knew that if he started executing Southern generals and officer that there was little chance that the country would ever get over this evil war where we fought, in essence, against ourselves... Just because Lincoln made that choice doesn't mean there was no treason... Just because Trump may eventually be pardoned by a President Pence doesn't mean that he didn't commit crimes... ~~~ Bob
Amnesty and pardons were not denials that he took up arms against the constitutional government of the USA to perpetuate slavery.
The statue is gone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.