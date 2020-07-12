Move beyond symbolism
to make real changes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What we have seen is symbolic change. Questions remain. Can removing symbols of bigotry actually cure societal ills? When do we expand public education post high school to include trade/technical centers? Why can’t we put them in our inner cities? When do we recruit our military personnel and law enforcement officers from our inner cities? When will removing these symbols of bigotry and hate encourage more fathers to raise their children in the home?
Looks like the majority wants the statues gone; so be it. Choices: Do we just give ourselves a pat on the back for being woke? Or, do we set about the business of making a better life available for those who wish to help themselves?
Steve Lapkin.
Henrico.
“ Do we just give ourselves a pat on the back for being woke? Or, do we set about the business of making a better life available for those who wish to help themselves?”
Those things are not mutually exclusive. We can do both and feel good about it.
2nd try, first one disappeared.
Lapkin asks a set of valid questions. I think we all can agree on the idea that after the virus and after the protests our lives will be different in America. Now might be a good time to look at where we are going and where we want to wind up and take corrective action to get us there. Sometimes good things follow drastic shake-ups, why not now? We all can agree on Lapkin's idea that we need more training centers. Just read the Glenn Youngkin column in today’s RTD “COVID-19 shines a spotlight on the need to retrain America's workforce.” Why not establish some community college-centered job creation programs close to potential students, in inner cities, and all of society would gain.
Surely a good society can find ways to improve, and now seems an excellent time to get started. Kudos to Lapkin.
Mr. Lapkin don’t hold your breath about more fathers being in the home. The divorce rate is 40% - 50% in the USA with more and more citizens electing to not even bother marrying.
But if you are suggesting this is a problem tied particularly to African Americans you are wrong.
“ They're Dragging Out the 'Absent Black Fathers' Myth Again. Can We Give it a Rest?”
“When it comes to black dads specifically, most, in fact, live with their children. A CDC study found that about 2.5 million black fathers were living with their children, and about 1.7 million were officially living apart from them.
Counting by the number of children, rather than the number of fathers, presents a different picture. The Census Bureau reports that slightly more than half of black children live in homes headed by one parent—which is usually, but not always, the mother. This is explained, in part, by "non-coresidential" fathers having more children. It's also true that black children are more likely than others to be born out of wedlock.
But neither of these things make children fatherless.”
“Meanwhile, among fathers who live with their children, black dads are in many ways the most involved in their kids' lives. "Black fathers (70 percent) were most likely to have bathed, dressed, diapered, or helped their children use the toilet every day compared with white (60 percent) and Hispanic fathers (45 percent)," the CDC study found. Also, more black fathers than white fathers took their children to or from activities every day and helped their kids with homework every day.” https://www.newsweek.com/absent-black-fathers-myth-racism-1509085?amp=1
Drake,
Great Post. The usual suspects bleat the Black Father racist trope over and over...Well done debunking it....
Most of the righties hate speech is eminently debunkable when you check the data.
Mr Lapkin you are wondering of people will change, doubt it, because they don't think they ae doing anything wrong, single parent families will continue and the consequences of this will continue, low education or high dropout rates, high drug use, high criminal rates, etc. Nothing will change except a lot of tax money wasted on something that most people didn't even look at while driving or walking down those streets. Cannot expect change from a society that thinks it does no wrong or blames everything wrong with it on something or somebody else.
Kavanaugh,
More nonsense and BS. You repeat the same old tired whines over and over.
Kavanaugh, you probably don't realize this, nor will you ever believe it, but people like you are as much an obstacle to progress in America as are the people you describe. So long as you say the things you say, day after day, the door to a better future is closed quite tightly for the people in the inner cities and other areas that need help.
And you correctly describe yourself when you state: "Mr Lapkin you are wondering of [sic] people will change, [sic] doubt it, because they don't think they ae [sic] doing anything wrong," You too blame everything wrong on "something or somebody else."
Much to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s sorrow, the color of one's skin will always be the symbol that prevents any change regarding unity of the races, or America itself ....
And, even more to his sorry, no one considers "content of character", when the awards are handed out to the living ..... or even those that are being torn down. Period.
Much to Martin Luther King’s sorrow, racists like Racist Peter continue to mock his words and try to drive deeeper divides between people.
Fortunately for America, Racist Peter is part of an ever more rapidly dying off minority. The good people of America are rejecting the racist symbols he idolized.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Anyone who constantly calls another person a racist, is the same lowlife that calls his brother the n-word, or MF’er, and thinks it makes him something he is not, other than the lowlife he is. Youse fits the mold, Flaky. Period.,
Racist Peter, if you walk like a racist and you quack like a racist...
You must have a LOT of criticism for this guy....
“ Donald Trump Used N-Word on 'Apprentice' Set, Didn't Think Americans Would 'Buy' Black Contestant Winning: Co-Producer”
“ Donald Trump drops F-bomb, and other profanity during campaign rally”
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Well, Peters, you have posted a comment in which you say you long for the days "before desegregation" and another in which you refer to Mexico as "Tacoville." What does that make you? Answer: an old, redneck, low-life bigot.
RJuvenile .... you pompous arse ..... anyone who constantly calls another person a racist, is the same lowlife that calls his brother the n-word, or MF’er, and thinks it makes him something he is not, other than the lowlife he is. Youse fits the mold,
But what would a carpetbagger know the difference between a taco and a racist, or a pompous arse. Period.
Some people value symbolism over substance -- and I doubt that will change anytime soon.
Good thing MOST ALL people know that both substance AND symbolism have value.
Removing these symbols is a start, now we need to look at the laws that rose from these overt symbols.
These symbols, unfortunately, have been more a BIG OKAY for white privilege... They represent SLAVERY... They represent JIM CROW... They have represented the worst of what and who we are... They have been a monkey on our back... Once they are gone and people settle down then HOPEFULLY we can all sit down and RECREATE a country that best utilizes all of our talents with no regard to skin pigment... ~~~ Bob
