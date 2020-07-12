Removal of statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the statues in Richmond come down, it is important to ask exactly what has been accomplished. Will anyone’s life truly be any better? Will racism cease to exist? Will inner-city schools be any better? It is likely that the protests, with their associated violence and destruction here and elsewhere, have lost as many supporters as they have gained.
After the shine is gone, it will be up to the government to accomplish meaningful changes. Demands such as defunding or abolishing police departments will fall by the wayside. The Seattle experience with Capitol Hill Organized Protest has shown that a lack of policing leads to more violence. I doubt people in Richmond or anywhere else will want to see their streets unprotected. And now the resumption of evictions is coming under attack with protesters claiming it is violence and racism. The reality is that if you eliminate the right of a landlord to evict a nonpaying tenant, rental properties will disappear. Where will college students and people who do not have the ability to purchase a home live?
The changes that came from the protests of the 1960s were made because those participants had a singular purpose. For the most part, they did not let their protests be co-opted by violent groups such as Antifa and they did not dilute their goals with a large number of disparate “demands” unlikely to be enacted. The citizens and politicians of Richmond and the entire United States must take a step back and focus on those things that truly will make a difference. The quality of life of the entire community must be considered in any decisions and the leaders must not take matters into their own hands.
David Freeman.
Henrico.
But... but surely test scores are through the roof at the renamed Barrack Obama Elementary School in the city. Ohhhhh - that's right... the Kung Flu has laid waste to our fine public school system.
Such as it is...
~~~Bob ...... Antifa is your new Savior, but your old Savior Obama, is most likely a part of, and you must be a member of. Period. ~~~Tracy.
"...and the leaders must not take matters into their own hands." Show some leadership! (Unless I don't like your decision.)
Curing societal ills is not what removal of statues are about ... It is revenge, and control operating on hate as fuel, and the insanity of the Mob .... and their supporters, all Democrats. Period.
No...The STATUES HAVE BEEN REVENGE!!! ~~~ Bob
.... and you will never be the better for it Sidewalk Bob. Period. ~~~~Tracy
Freeman writes: "The citizens and politicians of Richmond and the entire United States must take a step back and focus on those things that truly will make a difference.” I feel in agreement with that sentiment until I think back at the many times when we have had protests and even riots and somebody advocated that we “took a step back and focused,” and then we went on with our daily lives and forgot to focus. Every time a black man or woman was killed by police we stepped back to focus. Every time some nut with a gun killed our children we stepped back to focus. Then we criticized the police, or offered thoughts and prayers and waited for the same thing to happen, over and over. We have perfected the art of stepping back to focus, we just really failed at fixing things.
Will this time be different? If not, will tomorrow’s riots get worse and worse? Old saying: If not now, when? And if not us, who?
Bob, at least there was no mention of that horrible Marxist who all by herself would tear down the American system. That one woman had some of our posters scurry to basement and wait for the carnage to begin. Ooooooh, be afraid, be very afraid, the Martians are coming. Or was it the Marxists? I always get those two mixed up.
No one has said taking these statues to white power down will cure all that ails us. But it’s a good beginning.
David Freeman -- There are often unintended consequences that arise in the aftermath of things that "seemed good at the time." This year's hijinks will be no exception.
