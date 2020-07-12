Stoney ignored laws
by removing statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the past month, the city of Richmond has been plagued by unending protests, vandalism, looting, blocked public roadways, and the desecration and destruction of public and private property in a National Historic Landmark District. This has been called anarchy by several pundits.
These activities violate multiple state and local laws. Yet the number of arrests has been minimal and news of actual charges almost nonexistent.
Mayor Levar Stoney directed the removal of the Confederate monuments. His action completely ignored the processes established by state law permitting the removal of war memorials — there was no public notice, no public comment period, no council approval and no attempt to find an appropriate place for relocation.
Stoney's reason: exercising emergency power for public safety. Was he afraid individuals would get injured committing a crime?
This truly is anarchy. Read history to find out what's coming next.
Tom Probst.
Glen Allen.
Probst - Stoney gave his justification for removal... public safety.
If you didn’t agree why didn’t you file a request for injunction in a court as others have?
And while you are doing that, all the T’s will be crossed and the I’s dotted on state requirements for removal.
The statues are gone. They’re not coming back.
All you’re doing now is venting your sour grapes over losing your white supremacist idols.
No one is fooled as to the source of your “outrage”.
If he was worried about public safety he would have put a stop to the violence a long time ago! His track record will go against him in civil court and violating the recent law that took effect as to how and when the statues should be removed. Hopefully, he will be found in violation and fined!
There was hardly any violence to put a stop
To among the thousands and thousands of peaceful protests of all races, colors, and creeds who marched against racism
Howard you should ask yourself why you are so adamantly defending racism.
Mr. Probst, if he's broken the law, I think you should get in touch with the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney and ask them to indict the mayor. Or be quiet.
KB- There is no question he broke the law just as those that looted and wrecked the stores did. It is just that no one living in the City seems to care which is ok by me. I will try to be quiet now.
Jim,
Where did you get your law Degree and where did you practice so you know what the mayor can do under an emergency declaration?
Hal Just listening to his own legal advisor who said he could not do it. How about you Hal Jones, Esquire?[rolleyes]
A Democrat indicting another public Democrat Mayor...I'm sure that won't happen!
You are right, Tom. No information had been provided about arrests, charges, or monetary damages to the buildings in the city. The RTD has become nothing more that a cheerleader for the "take down the statues" crowd.
Stoney is only doing Richmond citizen's bidding .... with the ones paying who pay the most, having no say at all, other than pay and shut up. Period.
Stoney’s pretty much doing what most want.
Sucks to be in the minority, eh Racist Peter?
Now take that feeling and spread it across incidents that happen everyday in your life to get a sense of what a person in a racial minority experiences everyday from your ilk.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Anyone who constantly calls another person a racist, is the same lowlife that calls his brother the n-word, or MF’er, and thinks it makes him something he is not, other than the lowlife he is. Youse fits the mold, Flaky. Period.,
Racist Peter, if you walk like a racist and you quack like a racist...
You must have a LOT of criticism for this guy....
“Donald Trump Used N-Word on 'Apprentice' Set, Didn't Think Americans Would 'Buy' Black Contestant Winning: Co-Producer”
“Donald Trump drops F-bomb, and other profanity during campaign rally”
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
The actions of government are easily fixed if one has 20/20 vision. In retrospect Stoney's actions may seem precipitous, even illegal. But it is his job to protect his city, and if removing the flash points around which both sides in an altercation rally offered a chance to settle things down, taking down these symbols probably seemed like a valid idea. Perhaps it wasn't, but here we are.
The statues are gone, may they find a new home that pleases those who mourn their removal.
Call me skeptical, but Stoney needed something to boost is miserable term as mayor and figured this was his shot. Had he waited for the process to play out, the council and others would have shared the credit. He figured the risk of paying a fine was worth it.
Stoney was doing fine before the protests and his decisive leadership has skyrocketed his popularity with the majority.
Yeah he operative fact is that the entire council is behind removing the statues as well.
Peddle your sour grapes over losing somewhere else. Intelligent voters aren’t buying it.
$10 bucks that says Stoney will not win. Put your money where you beak is. He was toast after Navy Hill.
Jim, that is a unique way to judge Stoney's actions and intentions. And you base your views on what? Intuition? Gut feeling? Conspiracy theories? 20/20 vision?
Has it ever occurred to you that he wanted to put a stop to the protests and the riots and saw this as a way of doing that? Just maybe? Occam's razor?
I don't have time to look up you shaving thing. I will leave that to you scholars. Stoney broke the law. He did not have the right to do what he did, according to his own legal team, He will get pounded by Kim Gray, as he should. Neither you or I have a vote in the thing. But he is certainly has been a poor mayor. Oh, try David's or Harry's. I think one of them is German engineered.[smile]
Jim,
You mean like demanding that schools open up without safety precaution or commuting the sentence of a coconspirator or playing golf 267 times in 3.5 years...Those kinds of Bread and Circuses?
I think it should be up to the school boards. As far as to who he pardons, I doubt he give a rat's behind what you think.
Good to see you disagree with Rump. Most people do.
Wish I could have been in the courtroom when the judge gave Stoney his butt whoopin'. He just had to sit there and take it..........LOL
Kavanaugh,
Their was no B*Tt whipping and the statues are gone...AP Hill will come down in the end and you all will wail.
Sounds like Kavanaugh is the one feeling asschapped.
Not wailing at anything. I don't live in the cesspool named Richmond, nor do I go there for anything. And a lot less businesses and people will be calling home from all that we have been hearing. I spend my money where people are respectful and glad I am visiting their business.
Oh, in other words Kavanaugh, you don’t have a dog in this race. You wish harm on others as a matter of principle.
You all going on about Stoney would have still been whining if he’d waited a few weeks then taken the statues down. Stoney will answer for his actions in court. And his argument is that he saved peoples lives by acting. The facts back up that argument. But regardless the statues are gone and they’re not coming back.
Liberals don't care about breaking the law if it get's them what THEY want, get use to it we got a rough row to hoe ahead.
Hess,
Says the woman who supports the racist Mob Boss president who just commuted the sentence of his co-conspirator.
"Liberals don't care about breaking the law...." carole, after this week's news that your Maximum Leader commuted the sentence of his convicted-of-a-felony-by-a-jury minion, so that said minion would not spill the beans about how said Leader broke the law, your comment today is even more ridiculous than usual.
Conservatives seem to be as bad if not worse.
“ ‘You Can’t Do That.’ Tillerson Says He Had to Stop Trump From Breaking the Law”
“Trump has bragged that he will break the law”
“Trump Broke The Law In Freezing Ukraine Funds, Watchdog Report Concludes”
“Trump Fires Defense Official for Refusing to Break the Law on His Behalf”
Anarchy always seems like fun - from the viewpoint of those lucky enough not to be its victims.
Likewise white superiority.
Who the flip cares... They are gone or soon to be gone... That's a GOOD THING!!! ~~~ Bob
