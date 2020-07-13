By joining Confederacy,
Maury supported slavery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ellen Ball's Letter to the Editor about Matthew Fontaine Maury helped to inform us about his worldwide contributions. Unfortunately, there is one serious biographical omission that ties in with the glaring error in her presentation.
Maury was a commander in the Confederate Navy and chief of the Naval Bureau of Coast, Harbor and River Defense, liaison to Great Britain and France. Therefore, he was an important leader in the Confederacy.
Ball states that Maury was not a supporter of slavery. This is a recurrent factual error regarding Maury and other Confederate leaders. The Confederate Constitution clearly makes slavery, its continuation and extension a centerpiece of the new nation — see Article IV, Sec. 2 (1 and 3) and Sec. 3 (3). Ironically, the framers of the Confederate Constitution "set slavery above state sovereignty: inviolate, untouchable," according to author William C. Davis in "Look Away! A History of the Confederate States of America."
By supporting the Confederate Constitution, anyone by that fact alone was a supporter of slavery in the present and future, including Maury.
John Whiting.
Richmond.
What about others who supported slavery? What to make of the man who said:
"If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it"
This is what comes of bowing to the capricious arbiters of Cancel Culture - eventually they come for us all.
Awww... Tommie learned a new derogatory buzz word.
But they are just coming for those who intentionally want to harm others.
I guess he might have something to be concerned about if his deeds match his words.
The culture sure did cancel those offensive statues!
I'm just wondering what we are going to do with the treasonous Confederates who are out here spreading the coronavirus because, like their 1860's counterparts, have no use for no stenkin' gov'mint telling them what to do... ~~~ Bob
Thank you for tempering your comments lately, sidewalk bob.
Perhaps we should do like one of your peeps proposes ~~~ Bob ~~~ and hang 'em all.
There’s no doubt Maury was as complicit in the fight to perpetuate slavery as every one of his confederate colleagues on Monument Ave.
He no more gets to be “a little bit confederate” than members of the German military got to be “a little bit Nazi”.
Erasing the names of confederate officials and removing confederate statues will not reverse the incompetence, corruption, and dishonesty of Richmond city officials. Richmond city schools will remain UNSAT. Gun-crime/violence/homicide will remain endemic. Tourism dollars will decrease. Richmond will continue into its demise as a minority-controlled third-world kleptocracy - a junior-varsity copy of Chicago, DC, and B-More.
Yeah... JK’s criticisms are self-contradictory.
Richmond can only dream of having the cultural, financial, and social cachet of a Chicago, DC, and B-More!
Talk about raking in tourism $’s!!!!
King,
You post variations of the same racist nonsense over and over....Whine all you want....Elections have consequences and we don't care is you like it.
(((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( Thank you, John... )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
John Whiting.
Good Letter. I've written many similar letters and made the same points that you do.....Let's not forget the Cornerstone Speech.....The Confederates were very proud of why they were rebelling and wanted us to know......No matter what the lost causers say every single Confederate committed treason to keep the right to own humans.....
By allowing the Mob to dictate their hate and violence. the protesters supports violence and being sore losers in more ways than just losing an election. Period.
Sour grapes sore loser Racist Peter credits a mob of thousands and thousands of peaceful protesters of all races, colors, and creeds for causing something that was inevitable anyway.
If anything, they brought it to a happy conclusion and saved Richmond from additional long drawn out months of listening to racist confederate losers whacko “justifications” for keeping them.
Buh-bye statues. Thanks, mob!
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Looks like Peters is looking at himself in a mirror every time he posts something, I bet he hates himself,, LOL, PERIOD
I let others, more perfect than myself, do the hating, Goodman.
If you have a long, snarly beard .... now we all know why. Period.
