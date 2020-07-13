Mask-wearing orders
dispense with due process
Editor, Times Dispatch:
In his letter, Dr. H. Joel Schmidt argues it is not a "constitutional right" to place "someone else's health at risk" by failing to wear a mask. Putting aside the ever-evolving "science" ostensibly justifying mask mandates, his constitutional argument misses the mark. Of course, no one has a constitutional right to threaten public safety. The issue is to what extent can the government promulgate blanket restrictions on individual liberty without a particularized showing of a threat? In other words, who bears the burden of proving that Joe Citizen is a public health threat?
The text of Gov. Ralph Northam's mask order makes any "willful violation or refusal" to wear a mask a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a potential yearlong jail sentence and other penalties. As justification, the order presumes that everyone is a threat to public safety. Stay-at-home orders implemented by governors across the country operate on a similar premise: Everyone is a threat to public health, so statewide restrictions on individual liberty are justified.
Ordinarily, to deprive individuals of liberty or property on grounds of public safety, the government must come forward with some particularized showing that the individual in question constitutes a threat or that her/his conduct already has resulted in some societal harm. The individual then can contest the government's position in court. This is a fundamental aspect of due process and a safeguard of civil liberties. Mask mandates and stay-at-home orders dispense with this framework. They compel conduct and/or restrict liberty in an overly broad fashion without particularized evidence. Even more concerning is that these orders are executive fiats, not subject to the legislative process and based on ever-shifting justifications. Remember the "flatten-the-curve" justification four months ago?
This is uncharted territory. Never before (past pandemics included) have civil liberties been subject to such unchecked, indefinite, wholesale government regulation.
Joshua D. Howell.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(24) comments
Wta garbage! The order is either legal, or it is not. If it in the view of some it is not, they may contest its legality in court. If it is, I or you are either wearing one in public, or we are not. If we are not, we have violated the law. As with for example a traffic citation, we may of course appear in court and plead...something..in exoneration. But I doubt that many judges will be willing to cut us any slack. Tough luck.
"Never before (past pandemics included) have civil liberties been subject to such unchecked, indefinite, wholesale government regulation."
Spot on!
One might add that never before has the left been as determined to unseat a sitting president by any means necessary - up to and including ruining an economy and millions of lives.
Bottom line there is no precedent for mandating social distancing or masks - and no constitutional authority. Requesting that protocols be observed is perfectly acceptable... but there is no precedent for mandating arbitrary social distancing / mask requirements, nor is there constitutional authority to do so.
Don't take my word for it - look up HIPAA sometime. Then try to imagine something similar being proposed when AIDS was in it's infancy.
Joshua D. Howell. Sweet jeebus but foolishness runs strong in you. Wearing a mask is not infringing on your rights......All you've done is self-identify as a selfish bunghole
“ Never before (past pandemics included) have civil liberties been subject to such unchecked, indefinite, wholesale government regulation.”
But in wartime there were many “restrictions” placed on personal liberties.
Turn it around.... with a pandemic raging across the country and having taken 138,000 American lives in 5 months you want America to do NOTHING to fight it?
The government should provide NO direction on how to save lives and do NOTHING to promote safe behavior?
“The constitution does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly free from restraint.
A community has the right to protect itself from an epidemic and may, at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subject to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand. “
- Supreme Court Justice Harlan
(Jacobsen v. Massachusetts 7 - 2 Majority Opinion)
It seems that I heard many of the same complaints when the seat belt laws were instituted. Sometimes we have to be forced to do the right thing. The military draft in the 1960s was a not well received, the government demands that our meat be inspected and packaged a certain way, speed limits, OSHA regulations, littering ordinances, and the list goes on; they all cut into our perceived "rights."
Sometime we just have to take one for the good of the country. Suck it up, wear a mask.
Again, I hate to agree with Bob.........but he's correct about the gradual erosion of the Bill of Rights.
Watch for further transgressions upon those ten amendments in the near future.
I wonder just exactly what code section of state law will be used to convict a person who refuses to wear a mask. An executive order is not a law and was not passed by the state legislative branch and THEN signed into law by the governor. How can it instantly be a "Class 1 Misdemeanor" without actually being law?
Even if the intent might be good, this amounts to rule by executive fiat - and is one step closer to a dictatorship. I hate to agree with Bob on something, but he is right about the Bill of Rights being shredded........although we still have some in society who want even more rights to be eradicated.
People would be going berserk if President Trump issued such an edict demanding that everyone wear a mask (or not wear one) under penalty of law.
I am not aware of anyone being arrested & convicted for ONLY going without a mask. Seems that trespassing (if on private property) might apply for someone refusing to mask up in a private business, but codified law already exists for that.
Norbert -- It's all fun and games when a governor does that with something you think is great, but you would be squealing like a stuck pig if it were a Republican governor "making law" via executive order & bypassing the legislature to force something upon you.
OOPS! That was meant for you, Hal. I always get my leftists confused.
:-) :-)
Kleb,
Masks are not a political football. If Trump came out tomorrow and mandated masks nationwide I'd be fine with it...
Trump doing that by executive order? Meh; I really want to believe you on that...........but forgive me if I remain skeptical.
Watch what happens when the poll numbers get bad enough.
Kleb, I remain skeptical as well because Trump most likely won't come out and order people to wear masks. It would make too much sense, it would follow the advice of professional and health experts, it may well work to corral this bug, and lastly, were he inclined to do the right thing he would have done so during the early spread of the virus, during the seven weeks when he lied over and over and downgraded the threat of the virus and when it would have done the most good.
Demanding that we wear masks now would be admitting that he is the primary reason that we have not been able to control this nasty COVID-19 virus the way other nations have done. And as we all know he will not accept any responsibility--for anything. Lying day in and day out is just so much easier. Maybe one day even you avid Trump supporters have to face up to that sad truth.
Due process ended the day a few weeks ago when a lifelong junky and jail bird passed a counterfeit $20 bill, leading to his death by a police officer, and giving BLM another excuse to ignore due process with burning, looting, killing, and in general acting the fool by taking the law into their own hands, and the caving in by leaders of the Democrat controlled cities in America. Period.
Sure, Peters. Trump is SUCH an advocate of due process. "When someone is president of the United States, control is total." Remember him saying that?
Yeah, because Article II says he can do whatever he wants.
🤣
So says the control "Stalker" ….. who stoops so low in commenting, he looks up info on those he hates, and puts their wife's name in his spittle to let them know, he knows where they live.
RJuvenile's hate knows no bounds.... and he is not near as brilliant as he claims to be, or he would know that when things go bad, the first place the authorities look is public forums .... right Stalker? Period.
Looks who is talking, Peters, my advice to you is: "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones"
Goodman... did you know Spacy Peter’s wife’s name is Betsy?
He said she wanted him out of these comments so he’s probably now hiding this from her because he is too addicted to spreading his hate to ever stop.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
“ lifelong junky and jail bird passed a counterfeit $20 bill”
I haven’t seen where any of those alleged activities carries a mandatory death sentence.
Apparently Floyd was executed for the crime of being black. What good American is just going to let that pass, eh Racist Peter?
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Goodman .... you throw stones everyday, and unless you are homeless, you live in a glass house too, but I would never google your name to find out where you live and who your wife and children are ... That is someone other than myself.
I may think you are a liberal loon, but I will not accuse your wife of same by listing her name on here.
Do you have an acquaintance that knows someone you hate that gives you info so you can better bash someone, Goodman. Period.
Flaky Drakie .... are you the acquaintance who gave my wife's name to the Stalker? Period.
Goodman .... the Stalker appreciates having your back ,.
Tell us Goodman ..... what would you do if the Stalker, or me pasted your wife's, or any of your families name in a post .,.. smash their face in, or move on. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.