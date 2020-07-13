Maury's annexation plan
an attempt to save slavery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding letters about Matthew Fontaine Maury, author Charles Mann, in his book "1493: Uncovering the New World Columbus Created," explains how Maury's support for slavery led to his plan for the annexation of the Amazon basin in Brazil so that Southerners could migrate to South America and take their forced labor with them. Some people did make the trip but the project failed.
Richard Rose.
Richmond.
There were other "plans" for solving the dilemma pose by freed slaves:
There were other "plans" for solving the dilemma pose by freed slaves:
" Lincoln first publicly advocated for colonization in 1852, and in 1854 said that his first instinct would be “to free all the slaves, and send them to Liberia” (the African state founded by the American Colonization Society in 1821).
Nearly a decade later, even as he edited the draft of the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation in August of 1862, Lincoln hosted a delegation of freed Black men and women at the White House in the hopes of getting their support on a plan for colonization in Central America."
Selective history is just as pernicious as revised / redacted history. So is selective outrage.
“Redemption” just isn’t in Tommie’s vernacular. Fortunately most good Americans mature and temper their judgement with the factual realities.
Slavery was clearly wrong and Lincoln clearly wound up opposing it.
Maury, on the other hand, jumped in with both feet to join those who would perpetuate it in the USA.
Maury’s schemes sound like Hitler’s plans for a “master race”. Southerners were already super concerned about not letting any “colored” blood taint the whiteness of their own. It was the precursor of the “one-drop rule” that was canonized into southern states law during Jim Crow.
“It asserted that any person with even one ancestor of black ancestry ("one drop" of black blood) is considered black (Negro or colored in historical terms).”
It’s just a small step from there to the “racial purity” of the “master race”.
It’s no surprise that southerners continued to do everything they could after the war to intimidate African Americans. The white supremacist monuments in Richmond were among the most benign, if you can believe it.
“During the period between the Civil War and World War II, thousands of African Americans were lynched in the United States. Lynchings were violent and public acts of torture that traumatized black people throughout the country and were largely tolerated by state and federal officials. These lynchings were terrorism. “Terror lynchings” peaked between 1880 and 1940 and claimed the lives of African American men, women, and children who were forced to endure the fear, humiliation, and barbarity of this widespread phenomenon unaided.”
(((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( Thank you, Richard... )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Richard Rose,
Good Post and even more reason to stop honoring a traitor.
