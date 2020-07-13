Reader hopes Snyder sells
team after name change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I read RTD Sports Editor Michael Phillips' column regarding the Washington Redskins name change, I was fascinated by a few points he made. He was blunt but correct concerning what team owner Daniel Snyder has done to the Redskins organization. What interested me most was his take on why the name change was being pressed by so many. Phillips said that the name "Redskins" was dear to Snyder and forcing a name change could irritate him enough to sell the team. I hope he is right. For 15 years, I have visualized Joe Gibbs owning the team or someone of the same excellence. Of course, the name change will irritate fans, too. What does one do with their Redskins jerseys and other collectible items?
Judi Fleischman.
Quinton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Once again Cancel Culture rears it's ugly / perpetually scowling head. IF the Skins were as successful as the Pats would we be having this discussion? Along the same lines IF Kaepernick were an All Pro QB would he have scuttled a promising pro career? Interesting questions... I expect to hear crickets.
Heard this on the radio and found it apropos:
"Name them the possums, the play dead at home and get killed on the road."
“ f course, the name change will irritate fans, too. What does one do with their Redskins jerseys and other collectible items?”
Really? A concern about what fans will do with their racist paraphernalia?
Burning it would be a good idea.
Meanwhile, they should considering moving the team to Oklahoma, since Rump’s SCOTUS just gave half the state to Native Americans.
“ Supreme Court Rules That About Half Of Oklahoma Is Native American Land”
#WearYourMask
#DontDrinkBleach
Like the home owners on Monument Ave. should have sold before the value dropped like a rock because of stupidity .
Home prices on Monument Ave. are up.... just like everywhere else in the city.
“ Richmond Housing Market
Market Trends in Richmond
Calculated over the last 3 months
Most Competitive
Redfin Compete Score™
Most homes get multiple offers, often with waived contingencies.
Homes sell for around list price and go pending in around 9 days.
Hot Homes can sell for about 3% above list price and go pending in around 3 days.”
It's the NFL.........who cares???????????????
Keep the Redskins name & make it honor of redskin peanuts. They could even sell them at the games & make some money off of them.
What a brilliantly conservative racist idea. Keep the insulting name by exercising a loophole!
Fortunately not even the DC team is THAT stupid or racist.
The team should have been kept but the owner fired.
John King - How does a company fire its owner?
He should sell the team and let the new owner/s decide on the new name... ~~~ Bob
Same thing many white hater would do with the monument of dead white men who will always be more like great men than they ever will be ..... and, if they had their way. Period.
Rancid, incomprehensible word salad. It's time for bedtime, Bozo.
So says the sleepy "Stalker" ….. who stoops so low in commenting, he looks up info on those he hates, and puts their wife's name in his spittle to let them know, he knows where they live.
RJuvenile's hate knows no bounds.... and he is not near as brilliant as he claims to be, or he would know that when things go bad, the first place the authorities look is public forums .... right Stalker? Period.
Are you asleep yet Bozo? Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.