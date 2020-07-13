Who will pay for removal

of graffiti, new markers?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the July 10 edition of the Richmond-Times Dispatch, I read that a group called History is Illuminating, whose members are anonymous, placed historical markers on Richmond's streets apparently without city approval. The article further reported that “Jim Nolan, spokesman for the mayor’s office, said ... that ‘regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with their content, technically, any structure or signage that has been erected or added to the sites without approval is in violation of city zoning code and subject to removal.’” Based on that, my questions are: Is the graffiti and signage that appeared over the past month or so throughout Richmond, particularly on or in the area of monuments, also in violation of city zoning code and subject to removal? If so, when is the removal and cleanup going to begin? Who is going to do it? And under whose budget will the removal and cleanup costs be covered? Will these newly placed markers also be removed?

Glenn Dean.

Colonial Heights.

