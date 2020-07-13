Who will pay for removal
of graffiti, new markers?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the July 10 edition of the Richmond-Times Dispatch, I read that a group called History is Illuminating, whose members are anonymous, placed historical markers on Richmond's streets apparently without city approval. The article further reported that “Jim Nolan, spokesman for the mayor’s office, said ... that ‘regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with their content, technically, any structure or signage that has been erected or added to the sites without approval is in violation of city zoning code and subject to removal.’” Based on that, my questions are: Is the graffiti and signage that appeared over the past month or so throughout Richmond, particularly on or in the area of monuments, also in violation of city zoning code and subject to removal? If so, when is the removal and cleanup going to begin? Who is going to do it? And under whose budget will the removal and cleanup costs be covered? Will these newly placed markers also be removed?
Glenn Dean.
Colonial Heights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
Why clean the pedestals when they are just going to be demolished? It will only take 60 days to cross the T’s and dot the I’s on the formal process for removal.
Unless the sour grapes losers who are suing the city drag it out in the courts.
Nothing should be touched until their disposition is resolved.
Drake,
I agree. The whiners are just whining because they are losing the cultural argument...
After Lee and A.P Hill are gone then maybe clean pedestals
Said that last week. Clean the monuments or go to jail........
Don't remove it... In the words of the late Paul Harvey, they represent "the rest of the story".... ~~~ Bob
The taxpayers .... the protesters may be entitled, and worthy of same, but they don't dig paying for stuff. Period.
The Judge who convicts these protesters who were arrested should make them perform community service after a jail sentence to do it!
Part of that community service could include city beautification.........cleaning graffiti, picking up litter, etc.
Just roll the cost of cleanup into the asking price for the statues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.