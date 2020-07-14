Fullmer overlooks facts
on popular vote outcome
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest the column written by associate professor Elliott Fullmer, “The Electoral College: Hope for a national popular vote?” It’s too bad that he did not incorporate his last sentence, “It’s basic fairness — and common sense” — into the arguments for deciding presidential elections solely on the popular vote. Fullmer notes that 15 states and the District of Columbia have joined together to count the popular vote rather than use the Electoral College, but he fails to note that these primarily are blue states that find fault with the status quo. Further, he argues that since Congress, statehouses, school boards and even student councils are elected via popular vote, this should be the norm for presidential elections, too. But he overlooks the fact that state and local elections only have impact on local voters.
Fullmer also notes that Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more popular votes than Donald Trump in 2016, but he again fails to mention that Clinton received more than 4 million votes than Trump did in California. In fact, almost 40% of Clinton’s popular votes came from the 15 blue coastal states. What about the rest of the country? Are voters in those states not to have any real say in who becomes president? Fullmer also sidesteps the negative impact the popular vote argument would have by saying that candidates still would visit cities. Forget cities — there would be entire states that candidates never would visit, and the subsequent votes of their citizens would be meaningless. If it's common sense he seeks in national elections, Fullmer should have read Robin Beres’ July 9 op-ed column, "'Faithless' voters: Supreme Court says no," on what would happen in this country if the popular vote became law.
Larry Murray.
Glen Allen.
Name a country that directly elects their President that we should imitate by going to a popular vote result.
