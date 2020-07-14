Upcoming bar exam

could spread COVID-19

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Bridget Dooling’s opinion column about the Virginia bar exam, "We need a better approach this year," hits the nail on the head. However, I would not be so generous to the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners (VBBE). To call its response “anemic” actually is a gross understatement. Over the past several months, the VBBE has shown a callous indifference to the health and well-being of prospective examinees. The VBBE completely has stonewalled the deans of Virginia’s law schools, state legislators and members of the press. Any and all suggestions related to how it could more safely administer the exam, in the midst of a global pandemic, have fallen on deaf ears. It is no surprise that most test-takers do not feel “protected” in any sense of the word. Why should they? The preventive measures being taken by the VBBE are insufficient. More than 700 people will be packed into Roanoke’s Berglund Center, making the July administration of the Virginia bar exam one of the largest events in the state since Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in March. Examinees will be coming from across the country, including virus hot spots like Florida and South Carolina, and there is no doubt that some will be asymptomatic (and symptomatic) COVID-19 carriers when they arrive. Checking temperatures and requiring people to maintain a 6-foot distance “at all times possible” only will do so much. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this kind of event creates the highest risk for the spread of COVID-19. In a profession that emphasizes justice, this seems like the furthest thing from it.

Jonathan Walter.

University of Richmond School of Law ’20.

Richmond.

