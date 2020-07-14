Want election change?
Amend the Constitution
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Elliott Fullmer, in his opinion piece “Hope for a national popular vote?” claims the recent U.S. Supreme Court action in Chiafalo v. Washington gives a green light to finally end the Electoral College as we know it. He states: “The court ruled that states may punish ‘faithless’ electors or those who fail to support the candidate who won the state’s popular vote.”
Fullmer recognizes that an alternative to the Electoral College — the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact — could face hurdles. I agree. Under the compact, which maintains the structure of the Electoral College, each state still would hold a separate election for president, but with results that fail the commonsense test. For example, if the majority of Virginia’s citizens voted for Candidate A, but the national popular vote favored Candidate B, then all of Virginia’s electors would have to vote for Candidate B. This doesn’t sound fair to Virginia voters, nor consistent with the recent Supreme Court ruling.
For those who do not support the Electoral College system and prefer a national popular vote, the surest way of making that change is to work toward amending the U.S. Constitution. Since the 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights were adopted, the nation has adopted 17 other amendments to the Constitution, and almost half of these were focused on voting rights and the presidential election process. If our ancestors could invest the time and energy into successfully amending the Constitution for such fundamental rights, so can we. Better to follow the process in Article V for amending the Constitution than trying to turn our country’s presidential election process into a game of Twister.
Alan Pollock.
Glen Allen.
Presidential elections could become more democratic if the states awarded their electors in proportion the the popular vote for each candidate in that state. Only two states do that. The kvetching about the electoral college rings hollow in view of that fact.
