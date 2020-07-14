Williams late to join
call for statue removal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
RTD columnist Michael Paul Williams has made himself a “cause celeb” for his recent series of articles advocating for the removal of those statues on Monument Avenue that glorify the Confederacy. Indeed, he suggested in a recent column, "Stonewall’s fall is just a start to a new Richmond," that Richmonders only now are coming around to removing those vestiges of Jim Crow that extol the Lost Cause. He wrote: “But recently, seemingly all at once for a critical mass of folks, the flaws in this narrative [i.e. supporting racist statutes] became too hideous to ignore.”
Williams' statement patently is untrue. It wasn’t recently, but rather, way back in the fall of 2016, that my husband, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and I stood in front of a row of cameras and reporters on Monument Avenue to push for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue. In fact, my husband was the only one of the mayoral candidates to advocate for its removal. He invited then-Secretary of the Commonwealth Levar Stoney and other candidates to join us in the denunciation of the statue, but they rejected his overture.
Where was Williams in 2016 when my husband was an outlier for the removal of that statue? He was silent. Not in one single article did Williams or the RTD opine that my husband’s advocacy for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue was the correct position. How dare Williams now take the moral high ground in advocating for the removal of these statues and state that only recently are Richmonders coming around.
Williams might not like the messenger (my husband), but at the very least, Williams should have disseminated my husband’s message in an article of support for the removal of Jefferson Davis.
Maybe the problem is this: Perhaps the RTD and Williams only will disseminate the message as long as they like the messenger.
Myrna Morrissey.
Richmond.
Maybe Williams doesn't support sex offenders or nuts!
