Cash influx for sanitizing
but not for salaries?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Once again, we are crippled by the lack of a uniform policy. Will schools open in the usual way? Will all learning be online? Will there be a hybrid system with some online teaching and some classroom sessions? Will each grade in each school have its own unique system in place? Will sports teams exist? Whom will they compete against? Each and every school system in the nation apparently is free to create a meaningful plan. Right?
For many decades, there has been a near-universal cry for greater school funding. That demand has come from teachers, school administrators and parents, year after year. Equally often, their demands have been pushed aside because of a lack of funding. However, now that there is a possible health threat to children (apparently, not yet studied in a meaningful way), the federal government has found billions of dollars to make sure each school has enough hand sanitizer, sterilizes each and every doorknob and can afford to hire more custodial staff.
Really? We are going all out to ensure hand sanitizer stations when we have been unable to afford adequate teacher salaries and school supplies for years and years? How perverse.
Michael Hartenberg.
Richmond.
