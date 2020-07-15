Kudos to McGlaun

for op-ed on masks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just read the opinion column by cancer warrior Sandee K. McGlaun, who wrote about wearing a face mask with regard to high-risk people and the pandemic. Her point was to not wear a mask for her sake but for your own. She states that doctors are seeing long-term effects of the virus in many cases that were considered mild. Here is a quote from her that I think is so apropos.

"No one is asking you to amputate a limb or ingest a trial drug whose effects on the body aren't fully known. Just wash your hands. Keep clear of large crowds. Wear a mask."

Pretty simple, isn't it? People act so put upon by having to mask up. Grow up and wear your mask. We are in extremely unusual times. Wake up and recognize that fact. It isn't about your freedom, your rights, your comfort, or your ideals or beliefs. It is about our health and survival.

Tim A. Hall.

Colonial Heights.

