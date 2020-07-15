Use pooled testing

to reopen schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If students, teachers and staff could be tested, schools could open to uninfected people without the need for masks or social distancing. Rapid group or pooled testing, where samples from a few households are combined and tested, probably is feasible, unlike testing everyone. The procedure is well-established, having been used in World War II for syphilis. If a pooled sample is negative, everyone is negative. If a pooled sample is positive, more testing must be done to identify the infected individual(s). The cost of organizing and conducting this kind of testing is trivial compared to the cost of adults unable to work and pay taxes, and the long-term costs of degraded student education.

Taking temperatures as people enter the school and being on guard for signs of infection would be important, too. It is possible, of course, that someone testing negative could be infected at a later date. If people certify that they will not participate in group activities, especially indoors, and always wear a mask outside of school, this problem can be minimized. Failure to adhere to well-established guidelines to protect yourself and others is no different than failing to respect stop signs and traffic lights.

Lynton Land.

Ophelia.

