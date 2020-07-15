Wearing a face mask

action for good of others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two plus two equals four. No matter how bad you want it to equal three or five, it always equals four. That is math and math is an absolute. While science is not math, it is close. Call it math-ish.

The hottest “scientific” debate these days is over whether to wear a mask in public despite the scientific proof that wearing a mask cuts down on the amount of viral load in the air, thus reducing the spread of the coronavirus. The University of Iowa found that an estimated 230,000 to 450,000 COVID-19 cases were prevented in states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

Despite all this data, there still are those who refuse to wear a mask. Excuses for not wearing a mask run a large gamut. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, it all comes down to “I don’t believe science.” Or, “I think [whatever].” Or, “I just don’t want to.” At its core, this debate seems to be part of a larger, more troubling movement away from using science to determine facts and, instead, relying on beliefs. We see it from the absurd, such as the Flat Earth Society, to the more dangerous, such as public health controversies.

Still, science is science. Are masks hot and annoying, and does information change rapidly? Yes. However, wearing a mask is a small thing to ask. Think of the health care workers and first responders who have to wear masks all the time. We all want to reopen schools and businesses. Masks are a proven way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Soon, they will be mandated almost everywhere anyway. Can we just cut to the chase and start now?

John Graziano.

Richmond.

