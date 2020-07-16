GOP risks losing Senate

by staying silent on Trump

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What happened to the GOP that, during the years — whether in control or in opposition — traditionally has played a constructive role in the governance of the nation?

During more than three years at the helm, President Donald Trump has picked fights with European leaders, the traditional allies of the U.S., while cozying up to dictators such as Russian President Vladimir Putin; scrapped the verifiable nuclear agreement with Iran; initiated a messy trade war with China; and got nowhere in reining in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. Moreover, and most importantly, he has trivialized the coronavirus ravaging the country and the world.

While all this has been going on, congressional Republicans — with a few exceptions — have remained silent, although some appear to be concerned about the direction taken by the Trump administration. They have not spoken out against Trump, probably for fear that he, who demands total loyalty, somehow might hurt them in the time leading up to the November elections. Or they might decide to hang on to Trump’s coattails. However, since his poll numbers have been sinking, there might not be much to hang on to.

As there is a possibility the Democrats will capture the presidency and hold on to their House plurality, the Republicans — unless they forcefully stand up to Trump while there still is time — might risk losing their Senate majority. If that happens, the GOP’s image might be so impaired that it might take years to rebuild the party’s strength and influence.

Finally, if one party were to be in full control of the executive branch and both houses of Congress, that is not necessarily good for the exercise of democracy, unless a strong and cooperating opposition is able to temper any excesses of a one-party rule through the important element of compromise.

Ole Giese.

Richmond.

