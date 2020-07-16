Popular vote elections
are akin to mob rule
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent opinion column, “Hope for a national popular vote?” Elliott Fullmer stated that "one of the most common arguments against a popular vote is that it would lead presidential candidates to cater more to cities." This is not the argument at all. The argument is that presidential candidates would cater, almost exclusively, to the more populous states. With the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) in place, people living in "flyover" states might as well not even vote, as people living in those states' cities, which are dwarfed in population by cities in our more populous states, also would be ignored by the candidates. Fullmer uses as his example "cities within large swing states (Philadelphia, Tampa, Fla., Richmond)." But he again misses the point. Swing states and their cities are not at issue here. It is the people living in states with small populations who are in danger of being marginalized by the NPVIC.
We should not be swayed by the clamor of the moment. We would not even have a country at all if it were not for the Electoral College, as it was the deciding factor in convincing the less populous states of the time to ratify the Constitution. The concern then was the same as it is now. Why join a union in which your voice is not heard nor your vote counted? Majority rule is mob rule. And one day, should the shoe be on the other foot, would these same people bemoan how unfair majority rule is?
Do we really want our presidential elections solely decided by the voice of the majority?
Kirby D. Smith.
Midlothian.
Kirby D. Smith ... Mob rule is what we have now. Period.
