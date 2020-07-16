Trump takes credit
for actions that aren't his
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We all are offended by individuals who don military medals they did not earn. This is called "stolen valor." President Donald Trump commits his own version of stolen valor when he takes credit for things that he is not responsible for regarding our U.S. military. It is dishonest and offensive. One of Trump's biggest boasts and lies about the military is his taking credit for the Veterans Choice Act. It is part of his stump speech: "We got Veterans Choice. They tried for a long time and couldn't do it. I got it." That is untrue. Veterans Choice allows vets access to paid, private health care if they live 40 miles or more from a Veterans Affairs Hospital or if the hospital has a waiting period of 20 days or more. The Veterans Choice Act was created before Trump ran for president.
The Veterans' Access to Care through Choice, Accountability, and Transparency Act of 2014, known as the Veterans Choice Act, passed the 113th Congress with bipartisan support in the House and Senate. President Barack Obama signed the bill on Aug. 7, 2014. Senate managers were John McCain, R-Ariz., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who actually were responsible for getting the bill passed. Trump had nothing to do with creating or passing the act, but he shamefully takes credit for it.
Trump signed extensions in 2017 and 2019; both were popular legislative initiatives. Not to sign them would have been political suicide. He also lies about the program covering all veterans and all expenses; it does not. I'm glad the administration has extended the program, but a more honest president would claim, "I have extended Veterans Choice Program begun under the Obama administration." Is that asking too much?
Jeff Dunson.
Clarksville.
