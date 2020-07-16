Virtual school will leave
some students behind
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) just voted to virtually conduct the first semester of school. This is after a six-month break of school. I am sure people feel like they are doing the safe thing, but can we be honest about what virtual school is?
At its best, with parents at home and some degree of discipline, a virtual first semester will be an abridged version and experience of what school should be. Many parents home-school their children and I think with parent participation, children can have success.
If we are honest about virtual schooling, we have to admit that the above scenario is not the norm. A virtual first semester, at its worst, might include children who have no access or support to the very curriculum they need. Forgotten.
Most kids will be somewhere in the middle and that is not acceptable. I am surprised by the RPS decision. At a time when equality has become a worldwide movement, we are shelving our children's education — particularly for those with the least amount of support — for the perception of safety.
James Walton.
Richmond.
Surprised at the RPS making a bad decision......where have you been? They’ve been doing it for many years! Why would this be any different.....opting for virtual school classes eliminates the need for Real grades, discipline, accountability and makes social promotion a must.....no one fails so school statistics improve!
