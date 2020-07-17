Address issues of racism
and reparations now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The depth of the national and local conversation regarding racism is overdue. It needs to be expanded and continued, as actual grievances and compensations are taken into account. For many, including myself, it is a time to listen and re-evaluate complicity with white privilege. How have I benefited from living in an area that was not redlined; schooling that was not hindered by declining property values; a draft that provided relatively easy deferments for many of my peers; and the disparities of economic, health and justice systems slanted against minorities and persons of color? Until the true legacies of slavery and the issue of reparations fully are addressed, healing will be — like our national ideals — systematically delayed. There are no easy times to address historical and institutional racism, but perhaps this is the best time since the civil rights struggle in the 1960s to make significant gains toward reconciliation, and a productive and healthy future.
Bill Fraker.
Midlothian.
