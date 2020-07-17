All must act responsibly
during wait for vaccine
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The highest one-month total number of deaths during the Spanish Flu pandemic occurred in October 1918, when 195,000 Americans died. Should a repeat of such a disaster occur this October or anything close to it, the party in power could feel the sting. The odds of a vaccine being marketed before our November election appear slim. Odds favor a vaccine becoming available early next year. In the meantime, use common sense to keep the virus under control. This is war — economic and social. The end is not that far off. Be a responsible citizen.
Paul Schoenbaum.
Henrico.
