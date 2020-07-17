Library of Virginia excels
despite budget cuts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to add a different perspective to the RTD news story concerning the Library of Virginia’s handling of former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder’s papers. As a college and university librarian in Virginia for 34 years, and as the director of one of Virginia’s smallest public libraries for the past seven years in Richmond County, I continually have been amazed at the abilities of the Library of Virginia's excellent staff and administrators. Time and time again, they overcome severe budget and staffing cuts, and continue to provide outstanding service to researchers and public library users across the commonwealth. The big story from my perspective is not that they made a mistake in handling Wilder’s papers, but rather that they have been able to persist in providing excellent programs, exhibits, resources (such as the Virginia Chronicle online newspaper collection and Find It Virginia database collection) despite their countless staffing and budget cuts over the years. My hat is off to them.
Dan Ream,
Library Director,
Richmond County Public Library.
Warsaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.