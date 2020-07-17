Reader condemns looting
of Jewish-owned property
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In June 1964, two Jews — Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner — left New York City for Philadelphia, Miss., to join James Chaney, a Black man from Meridian, Miss., to register Blacks to vote. All three young men were murdered and their bodies buried in an earthen dam.
Jews proudly marched alongside Blacks for civil rights in 1964. Jews also proudly are marching alongside Blacks for civil rights in 2020 under the banner of Black Lives Matter.
So what are we to make of Jewish-owned stores, synagogues and day schools being looted and vandalized in Los Angeles, targeted by Blacks also under the banner of Black Lives Matter? Louis Farrakhan has been spewing his hate-filled lies about Jews for decades, but lately they have begun to gain more traction. Hence the anger against Jews for supposedly causing the oppression of Blacks.
These inconvenient news items have not been widely reported outside of Los Angeles, nor have any Black voices been raised to condemn the destruction.
We proudly have raised our voices in solidarity with Blacks because it is the right thing to do, as Jews and as Americans, whether it be in 1964 or 2020. It also is the right thing to do to raise our voices to condemn targeted destruction of property owned by Jews.
Why are no voices being raised?
Debra Gardner.
Henrico.
