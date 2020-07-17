Taxpayer questions
inaction by police
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What is the matter with Richmond officials, led by Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith? We have lawlessness and anarchy in the streets while our sworn officers of the law have been emasculated by city officials. Press conferences offer nothing but platitudes and ask “how best to move forward” instead of telling us what is going to be done. The police might start with arresting lawbreakers and charging them accordingly. There are contributing citizens of this city who are givers instead of takers and they seriously are questioning the use of their tax dollars.
Cris Traywick.
Richmond.
