Taxpayer questions

inaction by police

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What is the matter with Richmond officials, led by Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith? We have lawlessness and anarchy in the streets while our sworn officers of the law have been emasculated by city officials. Press conferences offer nothing but platitudes and ask “how best to move forward” instead of telling us what is going to be done. The police might start with arresting lawbreakers and charging them accordingly. There are contributing citizens of this city who are givers instead of takers and they seriously are questioning the use of their tax dollars.

Cris Traywick.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email