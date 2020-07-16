Transparency a must in
gathering COVID-19 data
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Trump administration is trying to keep data about COVID-19 in hospitals from the public. This is extremely dangerous. As we know, nothing can go back to normal as long as this problem continues to spiral out of control. There is no way to keep constituents safe without information about COVID-19. We already know that President Donald Trump does not care about our safety, so we must protect our families and the vulnerable among us. What can we do to stop the Trump administration from hiding this lifesaving data? What are our leaders doing to stop this? What are their plans? We need to know.
Susannah Phillips.
Richmond.
