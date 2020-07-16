Transparency a must in

gathering COVID-19 data

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Trump administration is trying to keep data about COVID-19 in hospitals from the public. This is extremely dangerous. As we know, nothing can go back to normal as long as this problem continues to spiral out of control. There is no way to keep constituents safe without information about COVID-19. We already know that President Donald Trump does not care about our safety, so we must protect our families and the vulnerable among us. What can we do to stop the Trump administration from hiding this lifesaving data? What are our leaders doing to stop this? What are their plans? We need to know.

Susannah Phillips.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email