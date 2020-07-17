Vote in November
for fair, just goals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent letter, Dale McIntosh reminded readers that elections make a difference. I, for one, am pleased with our state elections in the recent past. But this reminder has never been truer than in regard to the 2016 presidential election. So much good has been eradicated through the actions of President Donald Trump. His single-mindedness of purpose has damaged the U.S. reputation worldwide, added to the devastation of climate change, hurt the lives of "dreamer" young people, removed consumer protections — and the list of harm goes on and on.
So, yes, elections have consequences; and I hope we will vote in November with beneficial, just and fair goals in mind for the future.
Eileen Ford.
Columbia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.