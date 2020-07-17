Vote in November

for fair, just goals

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent letter, Dale McIntosh reminded readers that elections make a difference. I, for one, am pleased with our state elections in the recent past. But this reminder has never been truer than in regard to the 2016 presidential election. So much good has been eradicated through the actions of President Donald Trump. His single-mindedness of purpose has damaged the U.S. reputation worldwide, added to the devastation of climate change, hurt the lives of "dreamer" young people, removed consumer protections — and the list of harm goes on and on.

So, yes, elections have consequences; and I hope we will vote in November with beneficial, just and fair goals in mind for the future.

Eileen Ford.

Columbia.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email