Focus energies on needs

of Freeman students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I do not believe we should try to please all people all of the time. That is not the way life works. You cannot always have your way. You can't always get what you want.

But if we try, we sometimes can get what we need.

Douglas S. Freeman High School students and families need freedom from gun violence and school shootings. Freeman High School students and families need help with the mental health issues of student anxiety and depression.

The Rebel mascot simply is a part of Freeman's history. We do not need to spend our energy and focus there.

Renee S. Riggs.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email