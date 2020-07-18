Focus energies on needs
of Freeman students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I do not believe we should try to please all people all of the time. That is not the way life works. You cannot always have your way. You can't always get what you want.
But if we try, we sometimes can get what we need.
Douglas S. Freeman High School students and families need freedom from gun violence and school shootings. Freeman High School students and families need help with the mental health issues of student anxiety and depression.
The Rebel mascot simply is a part of Freeman's history. We do not need to spend our energy and focus there.
Renee S. Riggs.
Henrico.
Renee S. Riggs .... for many, to focus on something other than the name of a school, or a mascot, would mean having to deal with the root problem they have in life ….. themselves, and their inability to deal with it. Period.
