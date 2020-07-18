Reader proposes renaming
school for William Bosher Jr.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the decision in Hanover County to drop the name of Lee-Davis High School, I feel that consideration for a name should honor one of the most well-known and respected natives of Hanover County. That would be the late Dr. William C. Bosher Jr. He stands as one of the best leaders in public education in the commonwealth. I would like the Hanover School Board to consider Bosher's name for the former Lee-Davis High School as it would acknowledge his desire for excellence in public education.
Joseph Beck Jr.
Midlothian.
