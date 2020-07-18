Safety decisions must not
be left to politicians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Until 2020, this virus might have been a teaser for electrifying TV, right? Unexpectedly, it now smacks us in the face daily, if not hourly. The decision: how to best protect our family, our friends and our nation. Many, like myself, were pitifully equipped to address a raging virus.
Where do we turn?
For background on viruses, I had 10th grade biology and vaccinations — that's it. But mountains of COVID-19 data have come our way. Vetting all this data has been rough, but not impossible.
Some realities have emerged. There is a paucity of credible evidence to contradict the following:
• We are engulfed in a raging pandemic with no foreseeable ending.
• COVID-19 is a novel virus; determining its behavior and weaknesses, if any, has been elusive.
• COVID-19 is like a force of nature — think of tornadoes and earthquakes. If there's a micro opening in your body, it will find it.
• Individuals might be contagious without showing symptoms.
• The most contagious pathway is via droplets in breaths, coughs and sneezes.
• There is no vaccine and the safest shield for each of us is the avoidance of close, unprotected interaction with others.
Other certainties have emerged that laymen can understand. But what defies understanding is why we would base our life-or-death decisions on recommendations from politicians who have no background in science and whose intentions are unknown.
John OBrion.
Midlothian.
So we should look to "experts" (who are loathe to even admit what they don't know about this contagion) - base policy on garbage numbers, partisan hysteria and sheer conjecture - and ignore the science that clearly delineates who is most at risk from this pandemic. Hard pass.
Medical Pollyanna's (many of them with an ideological axe to grind) were never invested with the authority OR the charter to control our rights and individual freedoms. They can only advise, not arbitrarily and capriciously circumvent our Bill Of Rights in order to micro-manage our lives. No one ceded any such responsibility to unelected bureaucrats or physicians... at least not to my knowledge.
The science of this contagion is far from settled - there is zero evidence that 6' spacing or masks mitigate this virus. And chronic lockdowns are a non-starter for any business model / economy or republic. Our elected officials have no choice but to allow Americans to weigh the risks / rewards and make their own choices RE any protocol, or business as usual. Any recommendations or opinions are still subject to all three branches of government... and for good reason.
In short - I didn't vote for Fauci, no one did. And his track record hardly inspires confidence.
Safety decisions must not be left to politicians, especially those who are sore losers and hate Trump, who secretly hope for the worse for America as long as he is in power.
Heaven knows how they will react, when he begins his second term? Period.
