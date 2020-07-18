Safety decisions must not

be left to politicians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Until 2020, this virus might have been a teaser for electrifying TV, right? Unexpectedly, it now smacks us in the face daily, if not hourly. The decision: how to best protect our family, our friends and our nation. Many, like myself, were pitifully equipped to address a raging virus.

Where do we turn?

For background on viruses, I had 10th grade biology and vaccinations — that's it. But mountains of COVID-19 data have come our way. Vetting all this data has been rough, but not impossible.

Some realities have emerged. There is a paucity of credible evidence to contradict the following:

• We are engulfed in a raging pandemic with no foreseeable ending.

• COVID-19 is a novel virus; determining its behavior and weaknesses, if any, has been elusive.

• COVID-19 is like a force of nature — think of tornadoes and earthquakes. If there's a micro opening in your body, it will find it.

• Individuals might be contagious without showing symptoms.

• The most contagious pathway is via droplets in breaths, coughs and sneezes.

• There is no vaccine and the safest shield for each of us is the avoidance of close, unprotected interaction with others.

Other certainties have emerged that laymen can understand. But what defies understanding is why we would base our life-or-death decisions on recommendations from politicians who have no background in science and whose intentions are unknown.

John OBrion.

Midlothian.

