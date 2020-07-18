Team owner benefited

as Richmonders suffered

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Washington Redskins name ceases to exist. Owner Daniel Snyder is changing it because he would lose tons of money and sponsors. For decades, the billionaire ignored calls to change the team's name that some say is offensive and racist. Snyder rang up huge profits even as the team mostly stunk. Snyder also received money from Richmond taxpayers from the deal city leaders struck with him to bring the Washington NFL team's training camp here. The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center is beautiful, far nicer than the pathetic fields that city high school teams play on. Snyder, Bon Secours and city leaders never offered to allow city high school teams to use the field for games even though the Washington NFL team only used it for a few weeks each year. The camp has underperformed in bringing spectators and customers to nearby businesses. Snyder has laughed all the way to the bank. Never mind that schools, housing advocates and others continue to plead with city leaders for funds to offer the most basic of services. The Washington NFL team will not train in Richmond this summer due to COVID-19 concerns. I don't think many people will notice its absence as pro sports and their millionaire athletes are becoming an afterthought to many. Society is engulfed in far more important battles.

Joey Matthews.

Richmond.

