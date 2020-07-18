VCU team visit to statue
disappoints longtime fan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and a longtime fan of VCU basketball, I was thoroughly disappointed to see pictures of, and read about, Coach Mike Rhoades and the VCU basketball team posing for pictures on the Robert E. Lee statue pedestal. During the Black Lives Matter protests, many local businesses surrounding the VCU campus were vandalized, looted and desecrated by individuals involved in the protests. Many of these businesses have been longtime supporters of VCU and its basketball program. While there has been ample opportunity to help those whose lives and businesses have been upended by the protests and riots, VCU chose to celebrate the vandalism, destruction and looting by posing for pictures in front of the Lee statue. Many of these business owners will need help and are struggling to get back on their feet. But rather than reach out to them and lend them a hand, VCU chose instead to ignore them in their time of need.
Shame on VCU and Rhoades. We deserve better, especially from an institution that has received such unparalleled support from the community.
Stephen F. Blissert.
Midlothian.
(2) comments
I love hearing how young scholarship D 1 basketball players (who have known nothing but praise from every coach / fan or administrator they've every encountered) are somehow "oppressed" as they live lives that most Americans can only dream of. Scan the fans in your college / professional venue of choice - then tell me how many "privileged" faces you see cheering these prima donnas every move.
Rhoades is falling on his sanctimonious sword in hopes of appeasing BLM and Cancel Culture when he feeds into this partisan pathology... I'd think a lot more of him IF he really spoke truth to propaganda. And told these young men to get over themselves and thank (deity / scientific crisis of choice) for all of the attention and monetary rewards that their athletic prowess has afforded them.
Again - not holding my breath.
Stephen F. Blissert .... thank for your honest input …. You will never make it as a politician, especially a liberal one.
You represent many of the silent majority, who are embarrassed by such juvenile behavior, and then having to watch and listen to people making fools of themselves, seeking only revenge, and absolutely nothing to do with uniting the country, for the betterment of the country. Period.
