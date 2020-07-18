VCU team visit to statue

disappoints longtime fan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and a longtime fan of VCU basketball, I was thoroughly disappointed to see pictures of, and read about, Coach Mike Rhoades and the VCU basketball team posing for pictures on the Robert E. Lee statue pedestal. During the Black Lives Matter protests, many local businesses surrounding the VCU campus were vandalized, looted and desecrated by individuals involved in the protests. Many of these businesses have been longtime supporters of VCU and its basketball program. While there has been ample opportunity to help those whose lives and businesses have been upended by the protests and riots, VCU chose to celebrate the vandalism, destruction and looting by posing for pictures in front of the Lee statue. Many of these business owners will need help and are struggling to get back on their feet. But rather than reach out to them and lend them a hand, VCU chose instead to ignore them in their time of need.

Shame on VCU and Rhoades. We deserve better, especially from an institution that has received such unparalleled support from the community.

Stephen F. Blissert.

Midlothian.

