Bipartisan team pushes

for long-term care aid

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a most appreciated example of bipartisan support, U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st, and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, are championing the cause of Virginians in long-term care facilities. Their recent opinion piece in the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star points out the situation of those in the silent and greatest generations during the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to ravage in-place communities. According to their research, 90,000 Virginians fit this category. Fifty percent of Virginians in assisted living facilities are older than age 85, and the average age in nursing homes is 79. Yes, there has been improvement in combating the virus because staff and caregivers at these facilities relentlessly have fought for their residents' survival.

Wittman and Spanberger are asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for emergency, additional relief funding for these vulnerable Virginians. When November elections come around, don’t forget to vote for representatives like these two who truly have shown their mettle in spite of the laissez-faire attitude promulgated by the Trump administration.

Carole Sandy.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email