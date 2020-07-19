Proposed cuts threaten
Chesapeake Bay health
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump’s 2021 proposed budget would cut 26% of funding for Environmental Protection Agency programs. Specifically, the Trump administration proposed cutting funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program (CBP) by 91% for the upcoming year. William Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, says the budget reduction “is yet another assault on clean water,” and I couldn’t agree more.
The Chesapeake Bay watershed provides water to millions of inhabitants of many East Coast states, including Virginia. Any budget cuts especially would hurt Virginians as we use the Chesapeake Bay not only as a water source, but also for the commercial fishing of crabs, oysters and fish, which benefit our local economy.
The broad magnitude of the Chesapeake Bay speaks to the importance of the work the CBP does to maintain the bay’s environmental health, including controlling pollution and the water quality. In fact, the CBP created a plan in 2014 — the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement — to limit pollution and increase public access to the bay by 2025. However, the Trump administration’s budget reduction potentially could delay the CBP’s restoration goals planned for the next five years.
The Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks will have long-term impacts on the Chesapeake Bay Program’s commitment to bettering the watershed, dealing with pollution and preserving it as an economic source. How can we permit the president to neglect a program that is essential to providing water and jobs to Virginians? Trump is attacking those who rely on the watershed as a source of income. We must vote against politicians who neglect the environment, and we must support those who rightfully are committed to preserving the bodies of water we depend on.
Maya Mehigan.
Glen Allen.
